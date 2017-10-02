Zimra hunts for Pasi succesor

HARARE - Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has started the process of replacing the authority’s former Commissioner-General Gershem Pasi, who resigned in May following his suspension on allegations of corruption.

In a notice yesterday, Zimra outlined an array of qualifications the aspiring commissioner-general will need to replace Pasi.

“The Zimra board invites qualified and experienced Zimbabwean citizens or persons ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe to fill the position of commissioner-general,” Zimra said going on to state the responsibilities, job specifications and qualifications for applicants.

At the time of resignation, Pasi had been sent on forced leave to pave way for investigations into allegations of corruption and poor corporate governance unearthed by a forensic audit instituted by the Auditor-General’s office.

He was suspended together with five other executives — loss control director Charlton Chihuri, commissioner of customs and excise Anna Mutombodzi, ICT and Infrastructure development director Tjiyapo Velempini, internal audit head Clive Charles Majengwa and human resources director Sithokozile Thembani Mrewa.

In his May 22, resignation letter, addressed to Zimra chairperson Willia Bonyongwe, Pasi argued that the charges preferred against him were unfounded.

“The charges ring hollow being based as they are upon an incompetent audit report prepared by auditors who abdicated their most basic functions and responsibilities.

“I wish to reiterate and make it abundantly clear that I have committed no misconduct either of the nature alleged or at all. I have served the authority with much grace poise, integrity and competence,” Pasi said.

“...The trust is gone. That reality has sadly played right before my eyes in the last seven months or so. Time has failed to heal the rift. Even when I am acquitted, I do not believe that I would want to continue to be of service to my country under such circumstances. I would at that rate have no one to work with in the high(est) places,” he said.

Because of that, Pasi said he would not want to be subjected to the disciplinary process that had been instituted against him.

“It is in national interest, the authority’s interest and my own interest that I terminate my employment with the Authority. I terminate the relationship the very same way that it was consummated, with peace, tranquillity and restraint.

“I have decided to walk. I do so with effect from today (Monday), May 22, 2017,” he added.

Pasi, however, said he hoped the tax collector will pay him his dues timeously and consider his three decades-plus service.

Zimra had preferred 45 charges against Pasi, according to a disciplinary hearing that commenced on November 1 last year.

Two of the charges were dropped while four were collapsed into one, according to a note by the disciplinary hearing officer Moses Chinhengo.

Chinhengo said Zimra agreed to terminate the proceedings upon receipt of Pasi’s resignation letter.