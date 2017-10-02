Kasukuwere nullifies Masvingo suspensions

HARARE - Zanu PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, has reversed the suspension of four senior party officials in Masvingo province, as deadly factional wars rage in the volatile south-eastern region.

The four, Mutero Masanganise (provincial secretary for gender), Gutu South MP Tichazorwa Madondo, Teddy Muzoroza (provincial secretary for legal affairs) and a Mazorodze (provincial deputy commissar) were suspended at the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial executive meeting held last week for absconding a series of party meetings.

Those suspended, however, vehemently denied absconding any meetings, claiming they were being victimised on factional grounds.

Kasukuwere told the Daily News in an interview that the suspensions were null and void.

“What suspensions?” he exclaimed rhetorically when asked to comment on the developments.

“There is nothing like that. The party does not recognise those purported suspensions. Everybody remains in their positions,” he said.

The quartet is linked to the Generation 40 (G40) faction of Zanu PF which is engaged in a vicious succession war against Team Lacoste, a rival camp which is doing the bidding for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reported presidential ambitions.

Interestingly, Masanganise contested for the provincial chairmanship early this year and lost the dramatic polls to the incumbent, Ezra Chadzamira who presided over the purported suspensions.

Just over two weeks ago, party leader, President Robert Mugabe identified Masvingo as a “problematic province which needed shake-up”.

He said this during an address to thousands of Zanu PF members who thronged Chipadze Stadium in Bindura for a presidential youth interface rally.

It is understood that the aggrieved G40 faction is currently seeking audience with Mugabe to try and resolve the obtaining crisis.

Mugabe has previously granted them rare audiences.

Mugabe met the MPs at his official residence in June last year and proceeded to Chiredzi after the legislators approached him pleading with him to fire the late Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa and Psychomotor minister Josaya Hungwe, both believed to be staunch Mnangagwa supporters.

Mzembi and Masanganise this week said the Chadzamira executive should be dissolved to pave way for an interim structure that will lead the party to the 2018 general elections.