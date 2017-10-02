Kaindu still believes

HARARE - How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu is still optimistic that his side can launch a late surge for the Castle Lager Premiership title after they beat Black Rhinos 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.

It was the Bulawayo gold miners’ second win on the trot and it pushed them back into fifth place on the log table with 43 points from 27 matches.

Before yesterday’s matches, Dynamos were top of the log with 53 points, while Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum were second and third respectively due to goal difference. Chicken Inn were in fourth place with 51 points.

With the leading contenders seemingly failing to seize the initiative, Kaindu believes his side together with sixth-placed CAPS United cannot be ruled out of the championship talk.

“I think there is no team that has been confirmed as champions yet. There are still a lot of points to be played for but I think there is a bit of a gap between us and the teams that are on top,” Kaindu said after the win over Rhinos.

“I think if we pick up six points in a row that’s a place for us. At one time we were just one point behind the log leaders and we dropped points recently they opened up a gap.

“For us picking up six points on the trot is a positive step; the next game we are playing at home and we hope to pick up three more points.

“CAPS United have come up well and they have been picking up points in every game they have played. It’s also a bit open at the top; we thought Chicken Inn were going to run away with it but they have stopped.

“Dynamos is also there and Ngezi Platinum is also there; I think the league (title race) is going to be interesting.”

The Zambian is, however, ruing the in-house problems that rocked Chikurupati a couple of months ago when players went on industrial action over unpaid salaries and winning bonuses.

How Mine failed to pick up maximum points in five games and they reached their nadir when Kaindu was forced to field a second string team made up of fringe and junior players in the match against Dynamos.

As a result, the Bulawayo-based side were hammered 6-0 by the Glamour Boys in a one-sided encounter.

Kaindu believes the worst is over and their target now is to just finish the season on a positive note.

“We have targets and the ambition for every coach is to win the league but for us it hasn’t been easy; we were in the newspapers for all the wrong reasons two months ago but I’m happy that we have got a team of guys that can gather themselves to play in difficult circumstances,” the Zambian said.

“It’s just unfortunate that in some cases we gave away games and points but with a positive attitude or a strong team we could have still been just a point behind the log leaders or even level on points.

“It’s always difficult to talk about areas that do not cover you the coach as a technical man but if affects you as well.

“However, slowly we are seeing a bit of life and hopefully by the end of the season everything will be alright.”