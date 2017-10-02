DeMbare pull clear

HARARE - Dynamos took full advantage of their title rivals’ slip-ups when they opened a three-point lead at the top of the log following yesterday's win over Harare City.

The Glamour Boys got their goals from defender Peace Makaha and an own goal by City centre half Raymond Uchena.

Martin Vengesai scored a late consolation for the Sunshine Boys in the third minute of added time but it was a little too late to launch a comeback.

After second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars and third-placed FC Platinum had failed to win on Saturday while fourth-place Chicken Inn lost heavily to Highlanders, DeMbare are now on 56 points with seven games to go before the season ends.

Although they still have some tricky fixtures to play, Dynamos now firmly have their destiny in their own hands and it appears the other chasing teams are helping them to a 22nd league title with the way recent results have gone.

Yesterday’s win was the Glamour Boys’ first victory in four matches and coach Lloyd Mutasa was pleased with the response from his players following that bad patch.

“I think we needed this result after going for a few matches without a win and these three points will put us in a better position,” Mutasa said.

“We talked to the boys and told them that as an institution we can only concentrate on what we are doing. In the eyes of many when we drew against Shabanie we had failed.

“This is football; every team would like to take advantage when presented with an opportunity. Sometimes you can get a loss, a draw or a win but what is important is to maintain your momentum.”

Dynamos should have opened the scoring in the ninth minute but Christian Ntouba shot straight at Harare City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu after he had been set up by Quality Kangadze.

From the rebound after Nyamupanedengu had made the save, Masimba Mambare skied his attempted chip way over the bar.

At the other end, DeMbare keeper Tonderai Mateyaunga had to make a smart save at the near post after Grey Kufandada’s header from a Malvin Gaki cross.

The Glamour Boys finally took the lead in the 29th minute when Makaha started the move before going on to provide a fine finish that gave Nyamupanedengu no chance.

Makaha won possession on the right side before combining with Ntouba and Cleopas Kapupurika.

Ntouba then released Mambare and the midfielder, who was making a rare start, sent in a cross into the box.

Makaha had continued with his run into the City box where he met Mambare's cross with an acrobatic finish.

City’s best chance to equalise fell to William Manondo, who made a late run into the box to meet Takudzwa Chimwemwe's cross but his effort struck the upright 10 minutes before halftime.

After the break, Harare City tried to push forward in search of an equaliser but they were not clinical in the final third.

DeMbare increased their lead when City defender Uchena beat his own goalkeeper as he tried to clear a free kick taken by Ocean Mushure in the 68th minute.

Mushure sent an in-swinging delivery into the crowded box and in an attempt to clear, Uchena headed past Nyamupanedengu.

With a two-goal lead, the home side began to sit back allowing City to enjoy all the possession as they knew they had done enough to secure the points.

Vengesai finally pulled one back for the Sunshine Boys when he scored with a rising shot from an acute angle inside the box.

Harare City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube bemoaned his side’s lack of experience and a killer instinct.

“Performance wise, we were superb but as far as the result is concerned, I’m disappointed,” Ncube said.

“It’s not easy playing against a team chasing the championship; we had the better chances but Dynamos capitalised on the two chances they created.”

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Lincoln Zvasiya, Marshal Machazane, Ocean Mushure, Peace Makaha, Jimmy Konono, Tichaona Chipunza, Cleopas Kapupurika (Phakamani Dube 70m), Masimba Mambare (Tawanda Macheke 63m), Quality Kangadze (Valentine Ndaba 76m), Christian Ntouba

Harare City: Maxwell Nyamupanedengu (Kelvin Shangiwa 83m), Hastings Chapusha, Raymond Uchena, Farai Madhanhanga, Takudwza Chimeemwe, Tendai Samanja, William Manando, Malvin Gaki, Protasho Kabwe (Pritchard Mpelele 63m), Martin Vengesai, Gerry Kufandada (Wilfred Muvurimi 74m).