Concert organisers jostle for Soul Jah Love

HARARE - Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love performed at two high profile events in Harare on Saturday night in yet another demonstration that he has become arguably the country’s most in-demand performer.

The Pamamonya Ipapo hit-maker performed at the Chibuku Road to Fame finals held at Glamis Stadium around 8pm before dashing a few kilometres away to Shoko Festival 2017 held at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences in Harare.

Soul Jah Love has every reason to be delighted to have been granted the honour of being the final act at Shoko Festival on Saturday on a day that also featured another red-hot artiste — ExQ.

Refreshingly, the boss, who has in the past turned up late for shows, was at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences in time for his hour-long performance that kicked off at 11pm.

Soul Jah Love performed most of his hits including Pamamonya Ipapo, Go Back to Sender and Ndiri Zvinhu.

While those familiar with his music generally enjoyed his set, a significant part of the crowd was frustrated by his tendency to perform most songs rather briefly.

Veteran Zim hip-hop artiste ExQ, who preceded Soul Jah Love, delivered a fairly good performance full of old and new hits.

Predictably, the highlights of his 45-minute set was when he peformed Bhachura, Alleluyah, Jerusarema and Nhema.

The fact that most of ExQ’s hits are collaborations somewhat weakened his performance as DJ Tamuka, who provided backing vocals, could not match Ammara on Bhachura, Roki on Alleluyah and Killer T on the hit Nhema.

Though the music slot kept Shoko revellers busy on the dance floor, the comedy section that preceded it was just as exciting.

The Saturday night comedy slot, hosted by award-winning comedian Q Dube, was headlined by South African Mpho Popps.

It also featured top local jesters who included Gonyeti, Tinaye and Mandla Da Comedian.

Popps, who is also an actor, delivered the most professional comedy performance on the night.

His jokes covered his experiences growing up in Soweto, the differences between black and white funerals, land reform and even, rather comically, the difference between mosquitos found in poorer suburbs and those in rich neighbourhoods.

Mandla Da Comedian from Bulawayo also impressed the crowd with the way he mimicked President Robert Mugabe’s voice.

Even the Zimbabwean head of State himself could have been impressed by the near-faultless impersonation.

The Bulawayo comedian also had field day tackling the allegations that First Lady Grace Mugabe clobbered South African model Gabriella Engels with an extension cable.

Of the Zimbabwean comedians who performed on Saturday night, Gonyeti was arguably the most impressive.

Her performance belied the fact that she only took up stand-up comedy recently.

The Bustop TV comedian impressed the crowd when she poked fun at popular artistes Stunner and Andy Muridzo for pretending to love plus size women.

“Stunner did the song Dhafu Korera but look at the person he chose to do the sex tape with ….Andy Muridzo did Chidhafu Dhunda and then did yeke with Bev,” she said to the delight of the crowd.

She also made people laugh uncontrollably when she said big women like her should be called “steakholders” because they are endowed “with a lot of flesh.”