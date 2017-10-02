Call for touts arrest

HARARE - Passenger Service Vehicle operators should desist from engaging touts some of whom abuse drugs and illicit alcohol, hence harass travellers, Passengers Association of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Goliati has said.

“The latest incident whereby touts caused the death of Mathias Gore, at an undesignated bus termini for Mutare, near Road Port in Harare after manhandling and assaulting him while he was in the company of his wife, is a tragic indicator that it’s time to put an end to touting.

“Memories of other people who have been tortured or died at the hands of these touts still linger, for instance Lyn Chidawaya died with her unborn baby after she was punched in the stomach by touts at Mbudzi terminus and a woman was stripped at Fourth Street bus termini.

“In 2015, a Harare-based tout struck and killed a fellow tout at the Fourth Street bus terminus. A female trade unionist and teacher was run over by a bus at Harare Exhibition Park after being harassed by touts.

“Touts are also responsible for several cases of theft. Many people have their money and goods stolen especially at areas such as Harare Exhibition Park, Mbare Musika, Fourth Street and Mbudzi Termini.

“Police and municipality must remove these errant individuals from termini. We also call for deterrent sentences for touts whose actions lead to the death, injury or suffering of commuters,” said Goaliati.