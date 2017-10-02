Call for touts arrest

STAFF WRITER  •  2 October 2017 1:53PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Passenger Service Vehicle operators should desist from engaging touts some of whom abuse drugs and illicit alcohol, hence harass travellers, Passengers Association of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Goliati has said.

“The latest incident whereby touts caused the death of Mathias Gore, at an undesignated bus termini for Mutare, near Road Port in Harare after manhandling and assaulting him while he was in the company of his wife, is a tragic indicator that it’s time to put an end to touting.

“Memories of other people who have been tortured or died at the hands of these touts still linger, for instance Lyn Chidawaya died with her unborn baby after she was punched in the stomach by touts at Mbudzi terminus and a woman was stripped at Fourth Street bus termini.

“In 2015, a Harare-based tout struck and killed a fellow tout at the Fourth Street bus terminus. A female trade unionist and teacher was run over by a bus at Harare Exhibition Park after being harassed by touts.

“Touts are also responsible for several cases of theft. Many people have their money and goods stolen especially at areas such as Harare Exhibition Park, Mbare Musika, Fourth Street and Mbudzi Termini.

“Police and municipality must remove these errant individuals from termini. We also call for deterrent sentences for touts whose actions lead to the death, injury or suffering of commuters,” said Goaliati. 

Comments (2)

its now an economic problem kana nyika yakanaka vanonoenda kuindustry asi yaipa vaita mahwindi

g40 - 2 October 2017

i am supprised that the local authorities can not handle such simple issues Please round up these guys muvaendese ku munda kuChikurubi how can you have resources to have money to buy SPIKES for car owners who are not even a threat to society their only case is to own a car just that. These guys have been killing and at the same time they have the audacity to say if police harass us we will join Tajamuka last Friday for protests why is it the police and relevant authorities are being arm twisted by rogue undCiplined youths some of them are fathers as one of them said we have sent children to University and build houses thru this Touting so enough is enough Police even the Army can be enlisted if they want to be political by joining TAJAMUKA then the Gvt should show us how ruthless they are. SLOGAN* HWINDI KUMUNDA* munda yakarara ku Chikurubi uko rain season is comming once they are there give them user friendly clothes not KHAKIS but something greenish to resemble agriculture.

CHIKURUBI KUMUNDA - 2 October 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media