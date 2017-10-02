Bosso hammer Chicken Inn

BULAWAYO - Highlanders produced a five-star performance as they completely destroyed Chicken Inn’s title hopes following yesterday’s crashing defeat in a Castle Premiership match.

Bosso had failed to win in their last seven matches and they had only scored two goals in the process but it was a different story altogether against the Gamecocks.

Erol Akbay’s side got their goals from Simon Munawa (brace), Godfrey Makaruse and Ralph Matema as they handed the Gamecocks a third consecutive defeat.

The Dutchman was impressed with the performance of his players after having gone through a bad spell that threatened to destroy the club.

“We played at a very high tempo and very good football in the first 25 minutes of the match. I was so happy,” Akbay said.

“We were waiting for that goal. After that goal all the pressure was out of our way. I was very happy with what I saw today (yesterday). I hope the bad luck in our team is gone. I also hope we can score more goals than this.”

Chicken Inn goalkeepers’ coach Julius Ndlovu admitted they were outplayed by a rampant Bosso side.

“We never played well. We were not good in defence and we didn’t combine well in the midfield. Our title aspiration is now 50-50. We still have got seven games to play,” Ndlovu said.

Highlanders enjoyed more possession in the early stages of match as they dictated pace in the midfield.

Bosso opened the floodgates in the 26th minute when Munawa outstretched his left foot to connect with Tendai Ngulube’s cross.

Chicken Inn, who had lost to Yadah FC and CAPS United, in their last two matches were a complete disappointment in the opening half.

The Gamecocks only started to initiate meaningful build-ups towards the end of the half and had two great opportunities to equalise.

Midfielder Physiwell Madhazi directed his effort wide from the edge of the penalty box before Innocent Muchaneka also came close with a shot from close range.

After the break, Bosso continued to dominate proceedings as they were all over the home team.

Their efforts paid dividends seven minutes into the second half when they scored their second goal through Makaruse.

Rahman Kutsanzira, Makaruse, Matema and Munawa were all involved in the build-up.

In the end, Matema dribbled past the Gamecocks goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze from a Kutsanzira pass but his effort was cleared on the goal line by Divine Lunga.

Makaruse was at hand to tap the ball into the net from the rebound.

Two minutes later, Bosso were three up when Munawa raced onto a through ball by Gabriel Nyoni before striking a powerful shot that gave Chipezeze no chance.

Matema sprinkled the cherry on the good performance by the Bulawayo giants when he scored on the hour mark.

The veteran forward got a pass from Munawa inside the penalty box before dribbling past Lunga and slotting a beauty past Chipezeze.

Teams

Chicken Inn: Elvis Chipezeze, Passmore Bernard, Divine Lunga, Thabani Goredema (Ishmael Lawe 57m), Moses Jackson, Clemence Matawu, Physiwell Madhazi, Christopher Samakwari (Thomas Kadyaridzire 57m), Kudakwashe Gurure, Innocent Muchaneka, Collins Dhuwa (Blessing Sibanda 35m)

Highlanders: Nedrick Madeya, Bukhosi Ncube, Rahman Kutanzira (Allan Gahadzikwa 77m), Simon Munawa (Brian Banda 70m), Godfrey Makaruse, Peter Muduwha, Tendai Ngulube, Honest Moyo, Erick Mudzingwa, Gabriel Nyoni, Ralph Matema (Nhlanhla Ndlovu 64m).