How Mine dehorn Rhinos

HARARE - How Mine moved back into fifth place on the Castle Lager Premiership log table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Black Rhinos yesterday.

The Bulawayo gold miners got their goals from Tinashe Makanda and Pasca Manhanga while Benjamin Marere got onto the score sheet for the home side.

How Mine are now on 43 points from 27 games and could still be in the running for the title as they now trail log leaders Dynamos by 10 points with seven games to go before the season ends.

The visitors’ coach Kelvin Kaindu was pleased with the way his team held on for the three points.

“I think it was a difficult game for us. The team and everyone showed character for us to come and pick up maximum points here; it’s good,” Kaindu said.

“This is the second time this season we have been able to get six points from a single team. This is what we have planned and I hope it motivates us as we go into our next games.

“We were a bit thin after we had already travelled to Harare that’s when we got the suspension of our utility player Milton Ncube.

“It was difficult for us because we had to make a few rotations from the way we wanted to play but we have to thank God for the victory.”

Rhinos had started the match on the front foot as they created quite a number of good scoring chances.

Lot Chiwunga should have scored his 11th goal of the season but he failed to punish How Mine defender Makundika Sakala when he lost possession inside his own box in the fifth minute.

The Black Rhinos leading scorer, however, shot tamely at goalkeeper Donovan Bernard.

Sakala made another mistake in the 17th minute when he gifted Chiwunga possession in a dangerous position again.

Chiwunga skewed his intended shot which ended up becoming a cross to the far post where Marere surprisingly hit the side-netting from close range.

Chauya Chipembere were punished for their wastefulness in front of goal when How Mine took the lead through Makanda in the 27th minute.

Fullback Marvelous Mukumba sent in a cross from the right but Kuda Musharu’s header did not have enough power.

Makanda reacted fast to prod the loose ball home with the entire Rhinos defence waiting for an offside flag that never came.

However, How Mine’s lead lasted for only two minutes after they allowed Chiwunga space to turn inside the box before teeing up Marere, who scored with a poacher’s finish from close range.

The visitors restored their lead a minute after halftime when Manhanga scored with an acrobatic finish from a Mukumba cross.

It’s probably one of the best goals of the season so far because Manhanga timed his volley to perfection and the execution was simply world-class.

After falling behind again, Rhinos began to pump long balls into the How Mine half in search of an equaliser.

The home side were handed a glorious chance to get level when Tsepo Ranthokoane brought down James Mukombwe inside the box.

Ranthokoane got to the ball first but referee Norman Musundire was deceived by Mukombwe’s elaborate fall.

Poetic justice prevailed as Bernard pushed Chiwunga’s tame penalty onto the bar before the ball went out for a corner.

Mukombwe came close with a free kick three minutes from time which crashed against the cross bar.

Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa was disappointed with the chances his side missed yesterday.

“We came with our tails up after our last win against Hwange and the guys played well but we didn’t utilise our chances.”