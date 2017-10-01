CAPS frustrate Mapeza

ZVISHAVANE - CAPS United lived up to their growing reputation of party spoilers after defender Godwin Goriyati scored a late equaliser that denied FC Platinum a chance to go top of the Castle Lager Premiership log.

Kelvin Moyo had given the home side a 36th minute lead and it looked like Norman Mapeza’s men had done enough to warrant all three points.

However, Goriyati broke the Pure Platinum Play’s hopes of climbing to the summit equalising for Makepekepe deep into stoppage time.

With yesterday’s draw, FC Platinum remain in third place on the log tied on 53 points with leaders Dynamos and second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Dynamos, who play Harare City this afternoon, can stretch their led to three points if they can beat the Sunshine Boys.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was furious at referee Brighton Chimene’s optional time claiming it only served to give Makepekepe a chance to level scores.

Mapeza though admitted that his defence had lapsed in concentration thinking the game was over and could have defended the free kick better.

“One mistake cost us three points. One mistake three points gone...this is clear, you have seen it,” Mapeza fumed after the match.

“We did everything but they were given an opportunity to get an equaliser. OK maybe we couldn’t defend the free kick well but was it a free kick? The game was already finished.”

After watching his side struggle to beat relegation-threatened Yadah FC in midweek in a match that finished goalless, Mapeza had tinkered with his side by making three changes to the starting line up.

Ian Nekati came in for the suspended Gift Bello while Brett Amidu and Hillary Bakacheza replaced Rodwell Chinyengetere and Gift Mbweti, who had started the Yadah match.

“We have to rotate the guys. The games are coming thick and fast. We had a game against Chapungu on Saturday and played Yadah,” Mapeza said.

“Some of the guys are looking tired so I had to give others an opportunity to play.”

It looked like the decision by Mapeza to freshen up his squad was inspired as the platinum miners controlled the game for long periods but were let down by their failure to convert chances.

In the end, Pure Platinum Play were punished for poor marking at the death as Goriyati pounced on a set piece to level for Makepekepe.

CAPS United assistant coach Mark Mathe was, however, pleased with his team’s never say die spirit as they salvaged a crucial draw in a game they thought had slipped through their fingers.

“It was a good show of character and fighting spirit. In the second half we did very well,” Mathe said.

He blamed the rather lethargic performance on the high number of games his side has played in recent weeks saying fatigue was beginning to catch up with them.

“You also need to understand that we have played a lot of games in a very short space of time so that kind of caught up with us but we managed well and at the end of the day I think we deserved a point,” he said.

“It’s only fair that FC Platinum dominated a higher percentage of the game but scored against the run of play.

“But look we made some positional and tactical changes which swung the pendulum in our favour and we are happy about that.”

With yesterday’s draw, CAPS dropped back to sixth place on the log with 42 points from 26 matches.

“We are not happy as CAPS United with the position we are in right now…our main objective is to keep rising up the log,” Mathe said.

Meanwhile, in another match at Baobab Stadium, Ngezi Platinum Stars missed the chance to go top of the log when they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by relegation-threatened Tsholotsho.