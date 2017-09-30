Songbirds to hold free concert

HARARE - Tonight, rhumba artiste Lady Storm and Wanai will share the stage with four female artistes at a free concert set for Pagango Truck Inn, located 26 kilometres on the Harare-Masvingo highway.

The show will also feature Tendai Chimombe, Sasha, Ammi Jamanda and Sarah Dee.

Lady Storm, who is better known as Eriza, has promised a great show.

“We are ready to deliver a memorable show. Music fans should come in big numbers and have a great time,” she said.

Tendai, the eldest daughter of the late musician James Chimombe, has hailed the initiative as a perfect platform to promote female artistes.

“We are very grateful to the event organisers for coming up with this unique show. It will go a long way in promoting female artistes who usually have limited performing opportunities,” said Tendai.

The daughter of the legendary Chimombe, a regular performer at weekly Jam Sessions held at the City Sports Bar every Monday, has promised to play some of her father’s hits and her own compositions.

“I will use the platform to promote my music. I will play my new songs such as Mukaranga, Manje Manje and Mafaro among others from my forthcoming album.

“Apart from my songs, I will also perform the usual golden greats from my father and these include Jemedza, Zvaiitika and Siyawaoneka among others,” she told the Daily News.

Sarah Dee, born Sarah Dhliwayo, is also looking forward to the all-female concert.

“I am always in support of concerts for divas. Concerts of this nature will surely help promote female artistes in the country.

“I am happy that all the ladies on the line up are all talented and am very sure that we are going to leave lasting impressions at the concert,” she said.

The Bulawayo-born artiste, better known as a dancer, is currently promoting her new single titled Taramba Kushandiswa — a Shona phrase that can be loosely translated to mean “We do not want to be used.”

She said she was motivated to write the song by the way unscrupulous stakeholders such as producers and promoters abuse women.

“Female artistes are being taken advantage of in the showbiz industry and the society at large hence we are saying no to that manipulation and exploitation.

“Female artistes should be given opportunities fairly and equally,” she said.

Sarah Dee ventured into music in 2007 with the album Sokalami.