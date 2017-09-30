Sanganai records increase in exhibitors

BULAWAYO - The 10th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism expo which kicked off this week and ends tomorrow has recorded a significant increase in the number of exhibitors and international buyers.

This year’s event has attracted 22 foreign exhibitor stands from 12 countries among them South Africa, Ghana, Mozambique, Uganda and Rwanda.

At least 150 of this year’s exhibitors were from Bulawayo compared to 95 who participated at last year’s edition.

Speaking to journalists, ZTA head of corporate affairs Sugar Chagonda indicated that there was significant growth in first time participants from 54 companies that were first timers last year to 85 exhibitors who are participating for the first time at the 2017 edition.

However, it was the street carnival where Intwasa Arts Festival partnered the ZTA which stood as the main attraction mid-week bringing business in the second largest city’s central business down.

The street carnival kicked off from four points which included the National Railways of Zimbabwe, OK Mart, Coghlan Primary School and Stanley Square in Makokoba.

After which they converged at Inxwala (corner Joshua Mqabuko Street and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue) where the big procession marched to the City Hall where speeches were made.

Speaking at the event Douglas Runyowa director in the Tourism ministry described Bulawayo as the citadel of culture.

“We have chosen Bulawayo because it is home to one of the intangible aspects of culture, we are here to ensure that we have sustainability of intangible heritage of culture, no one can doubt that Bulawayo is the citadel of culture in Zimbabwe,” he said.

He added: “We want to ensure that we connect from a tourism point of view with the people of Bulawayo.”

Acting mayor Earnest Rafemoyo said as a city they appreciated the efforts by the ministry of Tourism as it brought tourism development to the city

“Tourism is important to the local and national development; the revenue that can be generated from the tourist attractions that are in the city can go a long way in the development of the city and the country.

“I also acknowledge that this carnival will generate economic activities in the local economy,” Rafemoyo told delegates.

He urged the small to medium enterprises to embrace the carnival.