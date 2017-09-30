Pakistan national up for fraud

Tarisai Machakaire  •  30 September 2017 11:19AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The State has intensified investigations in a fraud case involving a Pakistan businessman, Majid Khan, 35, who reportedly duped his partner $131 000 in a botched sports equipment deal.

Khan, who is based in Sialkot City, Pakistan appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande and was on Thursday remanded to October 11 after prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa notified the courts that investigations in the case were almost complete.

The complainant in the matter is the director of Max Sports (Pvt) Ltd, a sportswear company situated in Harare.

Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in March 2015, the complainant and Khan registered a sportswear company called Max Sports (Pvt) Ltd, where the complainant Sohel Moyen would own 51 percent and Khan 49 percent.

The court heard that during the process, the complainant injected $78 500 into the business, while Khan was supposed to have injected $38 465 as his capital contribution.

It was alleged that the complainant then gave his contribution to Khan to purchase sportswear material in Pakistan and the merchandise was supposed to be delivered in Zimbabwe within two months.

However, Khan failed to deliver the goods within the agreed period, prompting the complainant to make a follow-up, but Khan demanded a top-up of $53 000 to enable him to ship the goods and was given the full amount.

On August 8, 2015, Khan delivered goods worth $11 968 instead of $131 500 and failed to account for the outstanding balance of $119 532, resulting in the complainant making a police report leading to his arrest.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media