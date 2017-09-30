Pakistan national up for fraud

HARARE - The State has intensified investigations in a fraud case involving a Pakistan businessman, Majid Khan, 35, who reportedly duped his partner $131 000 in a botched sports equipment deal.

Khan, who is based in Sialkot City, Pakistan appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande and was on Thursday remanded to October 11 after prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa notified the courts that investigations in the case were almost complete.

The complainant in the matter is the director of Max Sports (Pvt) Ltd, a sportswear company situated in Harare.

Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in March 2015, the complainant and Khan registered a sportswear company called Max Sports (Pvt) Ltd, where the complainant Sohel Moyen would own 51 percent and Khan 49 percent.

The court heard that during the process, the complainant injected $78 500 into the business, while Khan was supposed to have injected $38 465 as his capital contribution.

It was alleged that the complainant then gave his contribution to Khan to purchase sportswear material in Pakistan and the merchandise was supposed to be delivered in Zimbabwe within two months.

However, Khan failed to deliver the goods within the agreed period, prompting the complainant to make a follow-up, but Khan demanded a top-up of $53 000 to enable him to ship the goods and was given the full amount.

On August 8, 2015, Khan delivered goods worth $11 968 instead of $131 500 and failed to account for the outstanding balance of $119 532, resulting in the complainant making a police report leading to his arrest.