'Harare council, ZRP should curb touting'

HARARE - Harare residents’ pressure groups have slammed authorities for failing to deal with touting after the death of a passenger on Tuesday morning.

Matthias Gore of Glen Norah C died after he was savagely manhandled by touts at RoadPort after he had refused to board a vehicle to Mutare.

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) said Harare City Council (HCC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) were not doing anything to regulate illegal picking and dropping-off points.

“There have been repeated calls by the public for the army to get involved to deal decisively with these thugs harassing passengers. Residents accuse the police of inaction. They claimed that the police allegedly receive bribes from these touts, which gives them the power to do whatever they want even in the presence of police officers,” HRT said in a statement.

Residents Forum coordinator Denford Ngadziore told the Daily News touting was caused by the collapse of the urban transport system and a failed economy.

“To solve the problem, there should be a transport master-plan for Harare. It should be well defined with clear road systems and ranks for public transport. The master-plan should take into consideration the form of public transport system that is being used and create a professional municipal police that is not only out there to ask for bribery.

“Secondly, there is need to fix the economy. Touting has now grown into an industry where rank marshals earn a living. Majority of youths are the ones who are involved as rank marshals because there are no formal employment opportunities,” Ngadziore said.

Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said the issue of touting was now beyond council’s reach and jurisdiction. “There comes a time when one should now understand that it is an economic issue also. Our law enforcement hands are tied because when they patrolled the streets, they were assaulted by the public.”

When contacted for comment on investigations and possible arrests, both national police spokesperson Charity Charamba and Harare provincial police spokesperson Simon Chazovachii were not answering their mobile phones.