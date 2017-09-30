Chibhabha, Ervine shine for Zim Select

HARARE - Top order batsmen Chamu Chibhabha and Craig Ervine scored half centuries as Zimbabwe Select beat the Netherlands by nine wickets in yesterday’s second limited overs match at Harare Sports Club.

With yesterday’s win, the home side sealed the three-match series, having won the first encounter by 93 runs on Wednesday at the same venue.

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first before reaching a total of 181 all out after 50 overs.

After having scored 34 runs in the first match, the Zimbabwe batsmen were always going to make light work of the small total.

Chibhabha scored 78 from 81 deliveries while Ervine reached 60 from 59 deliveries as both batsmen finished unbeaten.

The hosts lost a single wicket in the run chase when opener Hamilton Masakadza (33) was caught behind by the Netherlands’ wicketkeeper Tobias Visee off the bowling of Pieter Seelaar in the 13th over.

Earlier on, the home side’s pace bowlers had decimated the Netherlands top order with brilliant seam bowling in the morning session.

The visitors’ opener Michael Rippon (7) was the first to go after he was dismissed by Richard Ngarava, who had him caught by Masakadza in the fifth over.

Next to go was Ben Cooper (0), who was caught behind by wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva off Chris Mpofu’s bowling in the eight over.

Opener Wesley Barresi (10) also went cheaply when he was run out by Sikandar Raza in the next over.

At that point, the Netherlands innings was in disarray as they were 21-3 after only nine overs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as the Zimbabwe Select bowlers turned on the screws.

In the end, Sikander Zulfiqar (33) and Visse (29) top scored for the visitors as they were not able to get past the 200 mark.

Raza, Mpofu and Ngarava finished as the pick of the Zimbabwe Select bowlers with two wickets apiece.

Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano picked up a single wicket each. The third and final match in the series is on tomorrow at the same venue.