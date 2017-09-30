Boost for local property developers

HARARE - Government will incentivise the country’s property developers willing to upgrade and set up new structures for tertiary institutions.

Finance and Economic Development minister Patrick Chinamasa said this last week at the ground-breaking ceremony for a student complex at the

National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo.

“Our State universities and other tertiary institutions require investment in physical infrastructure that includes staff and student accommodation, laboratories, workshops, sporting facilities and student service centres.

The physical infrastructure can be sited on or off campus. In such projects we can agree and develop infrastructure at our universities.

“As the potential investors, come forward and tell us what incentives you want for such projects then we can agree and develop infrastructure at our universities. It’s a worthwhile investment,” said Chinamasa.

President Robert Mugabe’s administration, which had not invested much in the education sector’s infrastructure in recent years, disclosed that it had established a deficit of about 2 056 schools in the education sector.

It recently appointed the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) to help mobilise funding for construction of schools across the country.

The State-owned bank recently partnered a Dutch firm called Rebel International Group, which specialises in infrastructure finance and investment, to construct new schools across the country.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora indicated that government would start with a pilot project involving 166 schools across the country.

Chinamasa said government was cognisant of the infrastructure deficiencies at State universities and other institutions of higher learning in the country, which needed a multi-stakeholders’ approach to address.

He cited halls of residence, lecture theatres, libraries, laboratories and sports facilities as key areas that require partnership between government, financial institutions and property developers to work together to improve such.