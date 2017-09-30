Beefy plays mind games

HARARE - Harare City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube is a master when it comes to mind games and it seems he is back to his usual tricks ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Dynamos.

Ncube said his team is comfortable with carrying the underdogs tag when they face title-chasing DeMbare in a Castle Lager Premiership tie tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium.

The Sunshine Boys have been coming out second best in most of the duels against the Glamour Boys since gaining promotion into the top flight league in 2011.

Both teams come into tomorrow’s game in desperate need of maximum points for different reasons.

Dynamos are involved in an interesting race for the championship which pits Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and dark horses CAPS United.

Lloyd Mutasa’s charges currently enjoy a one-point lead at the top of the table with 53 points ahead of joint second-placed Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum, who are on 52 points each, and will be eager to garner maximum points to consolidate their lead.

With the season slowly approaching the business end, Dynamos know they cannot afford any more slip-ups as that may cost them the title they last won three years ago under the guidance of Kalisto Pasuwa.

The Glamour Boys blew a golden opportunity to open up a three-point lead at the top of the log when they were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium in midweek.

On the other hand, Harare City are stuck in a battle for survival following an indifferent season in which they have been blowing hot and cold.

The Sunshine Boys eased their relegation worries with a late 1-0 win over Chapungu on Thursday courtesy of a Wilfred Muvirimi strike at Rufaro Stadium.

That victory took the Sunshine Boys’ tally to 31 points and moved them up the ladder to 12th place on the log table having played 26 matches.

City are now four points above the last relegation spot with eight games to go before the season ends.

And speaking ahead of tomorrow’s match against the Glamour Boys, Ncube said: “They are wounded and we are definitely coming into this game as underdogs. I know, to many we have lost to Dynamos before we even kicked a ball but we can only believe we have lost to Dynamos after 90 minutes.

“It’s going to be a tricky game because they are a title-chasing side and will be eager to pick up maximum points but they must not treat us lightly.

“We are taking each game as it comes and our hope is to pick up as many points as we can in the remaining matches.”

Speaking after the disappointing draw with Shabanie Mine, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa said the Glamour Boys should not panic despite appearing to choke at crucial moments.

Today

Black Rhinos v How Mine (Rufaro), FC Platinum v CAPS United (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum v Tsholotsho (Baobab)

Tomorrow

Hwange v Bulawayo City (Colliery), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Triangle v Yadah FC (Gibbo), Dynamos v Harare City (NSS), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bantu Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Luveve).