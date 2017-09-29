Star FM boss Dzuda deserts wife

HARARE - Star FM deputy general manager, Piwayi Dzuda, has been dragged to the High Court by his wife Tichafara Dzuda (nee Matondo), who is seeking to end their 18-year marriage, claiming the veteran marketer had deserted their matrimonial home.

Tichafara filed the court papers on Monday last week, claiming the marriage — solemnised on February 14, 1999 — has irretrievably broken down.

“The marriage relationship of the parties has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage in that: the plaintiff has lost love and affection for the defendant (Dzuda).

“The defendant has abandoned his matrimonial home and is involved in an adulterous relationship with another woman to the extent of siring a child with this other person,” Tichafara told the court.

She said Dzuda abandoned the matrimonial home in June 2014, resulting in them not staying as husband and wife since then.

Tichafara told the court that she has not been working for the past three years and is demanding

$1 000 per month in spousal maintenance, since their only child is now a major.

“During the subsistence of the marriage, the parties acquired three immovable properties being an undivided 0,763 percent share being Share No. 48 of Lot 11 of Bluffhill, an undivided 0, 0298 percent share being No. 320 of Lot J of Borrowdale Estate and Flat T167C Willowvale Flats, Harare.

“The parties also acquired numerous movable assets which include household goods and two motor vehicles being a Chevrolet Cruise registration No. ACM 8694 and a Jeep Grand Cherokee registration No. ADD 1014,” the court heard.

According to the court papers, Tichafara demanded to be allocated the Bluffhill property and all its household goods and the Chevrolet Cruise.

She suggested that Dzuda be given the other property as well as custody of their child.

Dzuda has not yet responded to the application.