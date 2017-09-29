Muvirimi sinks Chapungu

HARARE - Wilfred Muvirimi rose from the bench to score the solitary strike in added time which secured maximum points for Harare City against Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

With the match heading for a goalless draw, Muvirimi who had earlier replaced Malvin Gaki, rose high to head home an Edwin Madhanhanga free-kick from the right side to hand City the much needed victory.

The win saw the Sunshine Boys jump two places on the log table to 12th place with 31 points from 26 rounds of action.

City coach Philani Ncube praised his charges for the fighting spirit until the end.

“We had done everything. We kept the possession well and we were so patient. We knew it was not going to be an easy game because we were soaked against Highlanders but remained focused and banged maximum points,” Ncube said.

“It was a sweet victory but one thing for sure is that it's now history and we need to focus on our next game against Dynamos.”

Harare City were by far the better side as they pinned the visitors in their own half for larger periods but failed to turn their dominance into goals.

Chapungu were, however, the first to get a real scoring opportunity five minutes into the game but striker Allen Tavarwisa squandered a glaring opportunity after the City defence had failed to deal with a Blessing Sahondo cross from the left side.

City’s Grey Kufandada was unlucky on 36 minutes after sending his effort just over the bar having connected a Takudzwa Chimwemwe cross from the right side following a swift move which also involved Martin Vengesai and Protasho Kabwe.

The home side continued to enjoy much of the possession in the second half but still failed to unlock the Chapungu defence.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe side almost went ahead on 57 minutes after a quick break but Emmanuel Chitauro’s powerful drive was tipped over the bar by City keeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu.

At the other end, Tendai Samanja’s effort from the edge of the box was blocked by defender Brighton Mugoni as both teams pushed for the opener.

With the game almost heading for a draw, City got a free kick on the right side of the box.

Madhanhanga sent in an in swinger which was met by Muvirimi to hand the home side maximum points much to the disappointment of Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni.

Chapungu’s poor display was epitomised by the fact that Chikuni had to substitute striker Patrick Kumbula, who had come on in the 53rd minute, late on in the game.

“Football is a funny game. We saw it coming. First half we absorbed the pressure and created some chances from counter attacks but failed to score,” Chikuni said.

“Football is all about getting the ball into the net but we need to quickly forget about this result and look forward to the next game.”

With the defeat Chapungu dropped down to 14th place on the log with 30 points from 26 matches.

Teams:

Harare City: Maxwell Nyamupanedengu, Tendai Samanja, Hastings Chapusha, Martin Vengesai, Malvin Gaki (Wilfred Muvirimi 76min), Raymond Uchena, Edwin Madhanhanga, William Manondo, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Grey Kufandada (Tatenda Tumba 55min), Protasho Kabwe (Pritchard Mpelele 69min)

Chapungu: Roy Mazingi, Charles Mativenga, Ricky Bota, Collen Kwaramba, Blessed Mbavarira, Moenda Muchingami, LIoyd Gwerina, Brighton Mugoni, Emmanuel Chitauro, Blessing Sahondo, Allen Tavarwisa (Patrick Kumbula 53min), (Osbourne Mukuradare 89min).