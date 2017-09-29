DeMbare blow chance

ZVISHAVANE - With their title rivals dropping points on Wednesday, log-leaders Dynamos yesterday blew a good chance to extend their lead after drawing 1-1 with Shabanie Mine.

Dynamos had looked set to extend their lead at the top of the table to three points after Ocean Mushure had given the visitors a fifth-minute lead from a free kick.

However, the Chinda Boys rallied back in the second half and were able to finally find an equaliser three minutes from time when the Mupasiri brothers Farai and Wilson combined well resulting in the latter scoring.

DeMbare are now on 53 points from 26 matches while second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum, who drew 0-0 with Yadah FC on Wednesday, are tied on 52 points.

Chicken Inn, who lost 1-0 to CAPS United, are in fourth place with 51 points.

This means the title race is now evenly poised with any of these four teams still in with a realistic chance in the remaining eight matches.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was full of praise for his captain Mushure for his goal from the set piece.

“Ocean is our team captain and he is leading by example. That’s why he is our leader,” Mutasa said.

Mutasa believes the point they picked up at Maglas could prove to be decisive in determining the destiny of championship at the end of the season.

“That one point could prove vital in what we want to achieve,” he said.

As for Shabanie, yesterday’s point means they remain rooted in the relegation zone in 15th place on the log with 27 points.

The Chinda Boys gaffer Takesure Chiragwi was pleased with his charges after they matched their more fancied opponents especially in the second half.

“Coming up to the game the guys pulled up their socks. It’s unfortunate we conceded early,” Chiragwi said.

“We told the guys that they should not make any mistakes because Dynamos have good free kick takers like Mushure. It’s unfortunate it happened, that’s football. But the good thing about the team is that we kept on fighting.

“We came back in the second half stronger and we tried to dominate the midfield where we had more numbers. We had wanted to collect maximum points but playing a team that is chasing the championship, a draw is a positive result.”

DeMbare settled first and their game plan was aided by the early goal from a well-executed free kick by Mushure after only five minutes.

Mushure sent his curling effort over the wall and it gave no chance to the home side’s goalkeeper Petros Moyo.

DeMbare continued to threaten Moyo’s goal after taking the lead as the Chinda Boys defence looked like they had been overawed by the occasion.