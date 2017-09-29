CAPS United find their feet

HARARE - CAPS United’s disastrous start to their title defence has been well-documented, from struggling while in the bottom half of the league to its elimination from the African Champions League group stages.

Not long ago, Makepekepe struggled for a standout performer, with mistakes haunting the defence, a lack of service blunting the strikers and a haphazard approach to midfield play generating a severe turnover deficit.

But a spell of just one defeat in their last 12 matches has moved Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges into fifth place on the Castle Lager Premiership log with 41 points from 25 matches.

Makepekepe are now trailing log leaders Dynamos by just 11 points before their match against Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium yesterday.

The gap might seem a sizable, but in the Castle Lager Premiership — where inconsistency reigns supreme — it puts the Green Machine back in contention.

Makepekepe are certainly one of the in-form teams in the league having won four of their last games.

The streak started with a rousing 1-3 victory over struggling Bantu Rovers followed by identical 1-0 victories over Dynamos and Hwange.

On Wednesday night, the Green Machine made it four wins in a row with another hard fought 1-0 win over Chicken Inn.

However, Makepekepe assistant coach Tostao Kwashi is refusing to talk up his team’s title credentials despite the four successive wins.

Kwashi conceded that he cannot imagine Dynamos letting such a commanding lead slip in the remaining nine games of the season.

“We thank God for the points, the journey is still long, nine games to go and the Chibuku Cup games, so there is a lot of football in the coming eight to 12 weeks,” Kwashi said.

“It’s now the business end of the season and it’s all about grinding results. The wins keep coming and we are very excited and grateful. Right now we are not talking about the title but about taking each game as it comes.

“We want to take it one step at a time and go up the ladder. We do not want to get too ahead of ourselves. We don’t want to be big headed or act like amateurs. We are professionals and we keep on working hard.

“Yes, we are the defending champions but the important thing for us right now is to collect maximum points without looking at what happens elsewhere.”

Kwashi also took time to salute striker Dominic Chungwa, who has been chipping in with some crucial goals in the team’s resurgence.

Chungwa netted the winning goal against the Gamecocks on Wednesday which took his tally to 11 for the season, just one behind Dynamos’ Christian Ntouba.

“Well done to...Chungwa as well, he is getting the goals for us,” Kwashi said.

Makepekepe travel to Zvishavane tomorrow to face stuttering title challengers FC Platinum at Maglas Stadium.

The Green Machine will be hoping to complete a double over the platinum miners after having beaten them 2-1 in their first meeting at Rufaro Stadium last month.