ZC complete Jarvis capture

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket’s (ZC) target to go past the World Cup Qualifiers set for early next year got another boost after pace bowler Kyle Jarvis terminated his Kolpak contract with England County side Lancashire.

This means Jarvis is now available for selection to play for Zimbabwe again after a four-year absence.

The 28-year-old right arm seamer abandoned his international cricket at its infancy after playing just eight Tests, 24 One Day Internationals and nine T20s when he opted for a Kolpak deal with Lancashire in August 2013 aged 24.

He has decided to end his four-year marriage with Lancashire to resume international cricket with Zimbabwe and is expected to take to the field against West Indies in a two-match Test series to be played in Bulawayo.

Jarvis’ arrival comes hard on the heels of the return of ex-Test captain Brendan Taylor, who opted out of his Kolpak contract with Nottinghamshire earlier this month.

ZC managing director Faisal Hasnain, who is currently away in Dubai, confirmed Jarvis’ capture.

“Yes we have agreed contracts with both BT (Brendan Taylor) and KJ (Kyle Jarvis),” Hasnain told the Daily News from Dubai yesterday.

The former ICC chief finance officer said the negotiations went well-guided by the fact that Jarvis wanted to come back while ZC also needed the player within the national team ranks.

“The negotiations were very amicable, friendly, and positive from both sides and we were able to iron out any potential differences in an open and frank and transparent manner,” Hasnain added.

“At the outset it was very clear that the intent was there from both sides and that made matters comparatively easier.

“He (Jarvis) wanted to come back, and we wanted him, so more than half of the objective was already completed at the start.”

With ZC chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani stating soon after election his desire to have former players and administrators joining hands for the betterment of the local game; his first coup was luring back former captain Tatenda Taibu, who is now the ZC convener of selectors.

The return of Taibu coupled with the appointment of Hasnain to take care of the association’s powerful managing director position and his knowledge of finance has been credited with being the winning formula that helped lure Taylor and Jarvis back.

“I was of course, heavily involved in the process and yes, we hope to field him (Jarvis) against the West Indies,” Hasnain concluded.

Jarvis paid tribute to Lancashire for being more than a home to him in the four years that he has been in England.

“I have absolutely loved my time at Lancashire over the last four years. It’s a very special place and I have made some fantastic friends here.

“I am immensely proud to have played a part in the history of this great cub. I would like to thank everyone for making me feel part of it,” Jarvis said.