Yadah frustrate FC Platinum

HARARE - FC Platinum’s title aspirations suffered a huge dent after they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by Yadah FC yesterday.

In fact, the visiting platinum miners were lucky to leave the stadium with a point after surviving a late surge by the home team in which they came close to scoring.

But Norman Mapeza’s charges were their own worst enemies after dominating the entire first half only to stutter in front of goal as their strikers took turns to miss.

With the draw, FC Platinum took their tally to 52 points the same number as Dynamos who play Shabanie Mine this afternoon at Maglas Stadium and Ngezi Platinum Stars who beat ZPC Kariba 2-0 at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

Mapeza was left to rue the missed chances and felt it was two points dropped than one gained.

“I think it’s two points dropped especially given our current position on the log table,” Mapeza said after the game.

“First half we did everything and we even had 12 corner kicks but the execution was not there.

“I think we deserved more from the game but there is nothing I can do. I think we just need to take the point back home.

“It has been our story this year, we are doing everything but we are not scoring. And if we keep on missing chances like this, it’s going to be difficult for us because you don’t know where to start now.”

FC Platinum started on the front foot keeping Yadah on the back foot for almost the entire first half with strikers Gift Mbweti, Rodwell Chinyengetere and Mkhokheli Dube all coming close but sent their efforts wide or at times were denied by the Yadah goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze.

It was the same script in the second half and on 52 minutes full back Elvis Moyo’s effort from a free kick crashed against the cross bar.

However, things took a sudden turn following the introduction of Leeroy Mavunga, who replaced Milton Makopa and went on to cause a lot of anxious moments for the visitors.

Johannes Sibanda almost punished FC Platinum eight minutes from full time having done well on the right channel only to send his effort wide.

Sibanda went for glory instead of passing to an unmarked Mavunga inside the box while moments later Munyaradzi Chiwara saw his effort crash against the cross bar.

In the end nothing separated the two teams leaving Yadah FC coach Thomas Ruzive a satisfied man.

“Our game plan was to defend and a point for us is a good result,” he said.

Teams

Yadah FC: Samuel Mafukidze, Willard Kalongonda, Jimmy Dzingai, Byron Madzokere, Dennis Dauda, Brian Mapfumo, Wellington Kamudyariwa, Milton Makopa (Leeroy Mavunga 52mun), Munyaradzi Chiwara, Johannes Sibanda (Roderick Mutuma 84min), Moses Demera

FC Platinum: Wallace Magalane, Raphael Muduviwa, Gift Bello, Kelvin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Winston Mhango, Nqobizitha Masuku, Rodwell Chinyengetere (Bret Amidu 74min), Ali Sadiki, Gift Mbweti (Charles Sibanda 62min), Mkhokheli Dube.