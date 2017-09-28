Msika's widow to be buried today

HARARE - The burial of the late vice president Joseph Msika’s widow, Maria, is set for today at the National Heroes Acre.

The body of the national heroine was flown back to Harare yesterday after it was taken to her rural home in Chiweshe and later Bulawayo.

She was declared a national heroine after First Lady Grace Mugabe, as women’s league boss, recommended that she be conferred with the highest honour.

The politburo then unanimously made the decision.

Her burial is set to be presided over by President Robert Mugabe at the National Heroes Acre — a North Korean-built shrine to fallen guerrillas and Zanu PF politicians just outside the Harare CBD.

She lay in state at the family’s Matsheamhlope home after the body was received by Absolom Sikhosana, top law enforcement officials from Bulawayo, close family relatives and scores of Zanu PF supporters.

Yesterday, a church service was held at the Methodist Cathedral where mourners paid their last respects to the late Maria Msika.

War veteran George Mlala described Msika as a mother of the nation.

“She was a mother, a grandmother not only to her family but to everyone. She had a great respect for the war veterans each time she will meet with us there is one thing she would tell us that during their time there was no African who was allowed to move in the pavement but because of the war we’re now free,” he said.

Equally, Sikhosana and guest speaker Sandi Moyo also lauded the role played by the late heroine during pre and post-independence period.

After the church service, her body was flown back to the capital for the burial today.

Msika’s widow died last Friday.

The late Msika, who was in-and-out of hospital on countless occasions, has been unwell for some time.

Over a decade ago, she suffered a serious stroke and has never recovered fully ever since.

There were also claims that in the twilight of her life, the ruling party was not doing enough to look after the spouse of the late vice president.

She is survived by three children, Lucia, Shelton and Maxwell, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.