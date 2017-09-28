Jah Prayzah, Baba Harare collaborate

HARARE - Nine months after parting ways in what seemed at the time to be an acrimonious divorce, music star Jah Prayzah and his former lead guitarist Baba Harare have collaborated on a song titled Usasiya Zvinonaka.

The song will be part of Baba Harare’s second album, Minamato YaRasta, to be launched Dandaro Inn on November 30.

“The song on which I featured Jah Prayzah is basically about marriage. It advises a wife not to contemplate quitting marriage because a union of two people is a beautiful thing even though difficulties will pop up now and then,” said Baba Harare, who was born Braveman Chizvino Mawanza 29-years-ago.

Jah Prayzah and Baba Harare’s collaboration will come as a surprise to many who have always believed that there is bad blood between the two.

The track Tsvimbo, which is on Baba Harare’s debut album titled Chikwama Changu reinforced this perception.

Tsvimbo — which is about an employee agitating for a better salary — made many music fans to conclude that Baba Harare quit Jah Prayzah due to poor working conditions.

But Baba Harare denied then that the track had anything to do with the Watora Mari hit-maker.

In an interview with the Daily News yesterday, Baba Harare said his collaboration with Jah Prayzah on the title track of his forthcoming album will go a long way in showing that he left the Uzumba-born artiste’s band on good terms.

“Like I continually said, Tsvimbo was never about Jah Prayzah. It is a song I composed after hearing that many workers complain about poor salaries and working conditions.

“I have a very strong relationship with Jah Prayzah. I joined him almost at the beginning of his career and we worked together for eight years until he became a star.

“We have come a long way and neither me nor Jah Prayzah can easily forget what we have been through together. In fact, Jah Prayzah will be at the launch of my second album,” said Baba Harare.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze, confirmed the two artiste’s recent collaboration.

“Yes, they collaborated recently. We are very much on good terms. We always meet, share notes and laugh.

“We parted ways amicably and that always leads to extended relations,” said Mushapaidze.