Emtee jets in tomorrow for Shoko Festival

HARARE - Celebrated South African rapper, Emtee will jet into Harare tomorrow morning a few hours before his performance on the opening day of Shoko Festival 2017 at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences.

According to Shoko Festival spokesperson Natalie Kombe, the Roll Up hitmaker has promised an inspired debut appearance at the annual event.

“Emtee will arrive in the afternoon in time for his performance on Friday night. Fans should look forward to a great show,” Kombe told the Daily News.

She added that Emtee’s highly-anticipated concert is one of the highlights of the festival that will also feature several arts disciplines.

“There are new interesting spaces on site for people to hang out in and there will also be wonderful afternoon headline acts on Saturday so people can bring their kids during the day,” said Kombe.

Emtee will come to Harare soon after the release of his second album titled Manado.

The just-released 20-track album, a follow-up to his highly-successful debut, Avery, includes singles like Ghetto Hero, Corner Store and latest single Me and You featuring Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage.

The South African artiste is expected to use his Shoko Festival debut appearance as a dress rehearsal for his performance at this year’s Urban Music People (UMP) festival in Blantyre, Malawi in November where he will be the headline act.

In addition to Emtee, this year’s edition of Shoko Festival, running under the theme “Youtopia,” will also feature several local acts from diverse arts disciplines.

This year, the most anticipated show by a local artiste is expected to be Zimdancehall artiste Soul Jah Love’s gig on the King Pinn Main Stage on Saturday night.

Soul Jah Love has become one of Zimbabwe’s favourite performers thanks to his hit Pamamonya Ipapo which is certainly one of the hits in Zimbabwe this year.

So popular is the song that it has inspired many jokes on social media.

Many upcoming musicians have also come up with their own renditions of the song which has redefined street lingo in a big way.

Other notable artistes on the line-up include award-winning Zim hip-hop star Takura, songstress Tariro neGitare, Shasha, Black Pearl, and Jam Signal.

Shoko Festival 2017 also has a strong comedy line-up that includes Zambezi News, Gonyeti, Q Dube, King Kandoro, Clive Chigubu and Tinaye as well as poetry performances featuring So Profound, Charity Hutete and Cynthia Marangwanda.

To add diversity to the annual showcase, organisers have also included a dance slot featuring Jibilika and school dance groups.

As has become the norm, the final and third day of the festival will take place in Chitungwiza.

This time around the “Free Peace in The Hood Concert” will be hosted by Unit L Community Hall Grounds where Dhadza D, Chengeto Brown, Sharky and Boom Beto will perform.

Shoko Festival, organised by Magamba Network, seeks to promote urban culture by creating a vibrant space for the youth.