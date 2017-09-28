DeMbare brace for Shabanie Mine test

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa wants his players to overcome the disappointment of being knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup and turn their attention to the Castle Lager Premiership title.

The Glamour Boys’ dream of a league and cup double ended prematurely after they were knocked out of the country’s richest knockout tournament by Bulawayo City following a 1-2 home defeat on Sunday.

Today, Dynamos face a tricky Shabanie Mine this afternoon at Maglas Stadium hoping to get back to winning ways, after losing their last league match 0-1 against rivals CAPS United a fortnight ago.

“We were knocked out of the Chibuku Cup last weekend and it was disappointing. But in football there’s always an opportunity to redeem yourself, and what a better way of do it than against Shabanie Mine,” Mutasa said.

“I think it’s important that we get maximum points. We want to try and stay on the top of the log for as long as we can. We are going there knowing that it will not be an easy task and we will have to work hard if we are to come back home with maximum points.

“They (Shabanie Mine) are playing at home and will be very motivated facing us. But we are equally prepared, the boys are aware of the need to pick a win and I am confident they will deliver.”

Shabanie Mine come into the match with their spirits high after knocking out ZPC Kariba out of the Chibuku Super Cup following a 1-2 victory at Nyamhunga Stadium.

The Chinda Boys are desperate for maximum points as they continue with their push for survival.

Takesure Chiragwi’s charges should not be taken lightly and have caused a lot of upsets at home with the latest being a surprise 1-0 victory over title-chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars recently.

Shabanie currently sit fourth from bottom with 26 points and are fighting for dear life, fully aware that they might be relegated at the end of the season if they do not start picking up maximum points.

In other matches set for this afternoon, Harare City will be eager to build on their Chibuku Cup victory over Highlanders when they host Chapungu at Rufaro Stadium.

The Sunshine Boys beat Bosso at Mandava Stadium to progress to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Cup.

City are also aware that they are not safe and will be out for maximum points against the Airforce of Zimbabwe-owned side, who themselves head into the tie with a spring in their step after dumping FC Platinum out of the Chibuku Super Cup on Saturday.

Fixtures:

Today: Shabanie Mine v Dynamos (Maglas), Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro), Highlanders v Bantu Rovers (Barbourfields).