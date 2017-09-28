Council cuts water supply over bills

HARARE - Water supplies have been cut off at several compounds in Zimbabwe’s capital, as municipal officials tried to force defaulting ratepayers to pay outstanding debt to Harare City Council (HCC).

Residents in Mbare, Mufakose, Highfield and Budiriro have been the latest victims of disconnections with some having their water meters completely removed.

Community Water Alliance (CWA) said the cuts were illegal given that there is a High Court order outlawing water disconnections. The Supreme Court this week reserved ruling in an appeal lodged by HCC seeking to overturn the High Court ruling.

“Unless there is a court order granting HCC permission to continue with disconnections, they are acting illegally,” CWA said.

“Information we have gathered is that the blitz by council is meant to raise $7 million for a debt that Harare has on water treatment chemicals. How will the disconnections and payments in bond notes help in raising the foreign currency needed to service the debt?”

HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme told the Daily News: “The residents have been given enough notice prior to disconnecting their water supply. We are allowed a 24-hour notice and we have been extending that with no avail.”



