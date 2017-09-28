Chaos in Uganda's Parliament

KAMPALA - The motion to remove presidential age limits from Uganda's constitution in parliament is inching forward after several disruptions by lawmakers opposed to the change.

Fist fights, chair throwing, heckling and singing have become regular scenes in the house since the age limit motion was first brought up last week.

Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga started off this afternoon by suspending more than 20 members of the opposition for their behavior, as well as a government minister who was accused of sneaking a gun into the chambers on Tuesday.

The speaker was forced to adjourn the house temporarily after the suspended MPs refused to leave.

Some had to be dragged out, despite their protests, by plain-clothed security officers.

Many in Uganda see the process as a foregone conclusion, due to the advantage of the governing party’s huge numbers in parliament.

If the upper age limit of 75 is removed, it will mean 73-year-old President Yoweri Museveni will be eligible to run for a sixth term in office.