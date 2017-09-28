CAPS derail Chicken Inn

HARARE - CAPS United resurgence continued last night with a slender 1-0 win that dented Chicken Inn’s title challenge.

Dominic Chungwa scored the solitary goal for the home side eight minutes from full time with a sharp turn and shoot inside the box.

The win meant CAPS moved into fifth place on the log with 41 points from 25 matches.

Makepekepe, who still have one game in hand, can gatecrash into the title race if they continue with this good form.

CAPS assistant coach Tostao Kwashi said: “It was a very tough game; probably one of the toughest games we have played this season.

“We thank God for the three points and we keep marching forward. The journey is still long with nine games to play; we also have the Chibuku Super Cup.

“It’s now the business end of the season and its all about grinding out results.”

As for the Gamecocks they dropped to third place on the log with 51 points.

Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo was disappointed with his side’s poor showing and refused to talk to the media after the game.

Chicken Inn started the game on the front foot and should have taken the lead early on but Darryl Nyandoro’s shot was blocked by Goodwin Goriyati for a corner.

From the set piece, Guide Goddard’s header was dropped by CAPS keeper Prosper Chigumba.

From the rebound, Passmore Bernard’s shot was turned onto the crossbar by Chigumba.

Kuda Gurure came close for the visitors when he wiggled his way past a couple of defenders but his shot from the edge of the box struck the cross bar.

Makepekepe’s first real chance fell to John Zhuwawo but he failed to connect with a cross from Phenias Bsmusi.

Six minutes before the break, the Gamecocks should have taken the lead but Collin Dhuwa’s goal-bound shot struck his teammate Nyandoro after a spill by Chigumba.

In the second period, CAPS were the better side as they took the game to the Gamecocks.

The pressure from the home side was telling and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 82nd minute.

Chicken Inn failed to deal with a long throw by Hardlife Zvirekwi which was flicked on by substitute Abarasim Chidiebere. Chungwa won the second ball before turning to score with a low shot into Elvis Chipezeze’s left hand corner.