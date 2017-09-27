Zim doesn't need Zanu PF garbage to move forward

EDITOR — In sharing my views with fellow Zimbabweans I feel enthused to do it through your beloved daily edition which I believe is the best forum of independent opinions.

This time around let me dig to the bottom of the Mujuru-led NPP/Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC failed coalition and other opposition parties. The resultant leadership impasse brought home our long time suspicion that this was not a bona fide arrangement but a trick to swallow MDC.

That she has openly declared that she could never be under Tsvangirai best confirms her Zanu PF-embedded autocratic roots.

Now that the door has been closed in her face she is now acting like a fox. She can only curse and denigrate the delicate fruit saying, “futi zvitsvubvu zvacho zvakasviba”, yet of the truth she cannot admit her failure to reach the fruit. Zimbabwe’s struggle for emancipation is far from being over so much that we do not need re-cycled Zanu PF garbage to help us chart the way forward. She has been a partaker of the repressive system which has brought misery to ordinary Zimbabweans.

Now she has turned to Matabeleland for unity with Zapu. I guess my Ndebele brothers and sisters are not stupid enough to wine and dine with a Gukurahundi perpetrator who has caused untold suffering to Matabeleland.

Dumiso Dabengwa must have taken a love portion to accept such nonsense. Again this is a ploy to destroy the MDC power base in Matabeleland. Unfortunately the traitor ship of Dabengwa can never stop the revolutionary train from getting to its destination. This should also serve as a warning to Tokozani Khupe who I must say should be careful on the political path she is walking. Zimbabwe has had enough of these hypocrites and time is no more to accommodate sons and daughters of hell.

Any reasonable politician should be careful not to pollute his/her legacy by uniting with Mujuru who is also a partaker to the economic bottomless pit Zimbabwe finds itself in I guess Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube have realised that its either you get out or jump onto the freedom train. Concerned Citizen.