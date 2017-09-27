Stix banks on Chirova

HARARE - Black Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa hopes the coming on board of experienced gaffer Droment Chirova as his assistant will help the club in their quest to survive relegation.

Mutizwa was full of praise for his assistant after last weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup first round victory over Triangle at Rufaro Stadium choosing to go down memory lane in describing a healthy working rapport the two coaches have shared over the years.

“Of course it has helped because Chirova has been with Rhinos for a long time and he knows all the ropes,” Mutizwa said of the sudden change in results following Saturday’s victory.

“I have worked with him before. He was my assistant in 1994 and 1998 we have come a long way and in all these years he has been a very good and an able assistant and with him coming back again to join me, I hope we can continue doing well together and help the team achieve this season’s targets.”

The army side had a blistering start to life in the top flight as they were undoubtedly one of the best teams in the league during the first half of the season.

Chauya Chipembere at one point occupied the top spot on the Castle Lager Premiership log but all that good work has been undone by a run of nine games without victory.

That poor run had seen Rhinos drop to ninth place on the log with 33 points from 25 matches and now trail leaders Dynamos by a massive 19 points.

Rhinos’ poor run began with a 2-4 at home loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars, followed by a 3-0 defeat to Chapungu and another 1-0 loss to Dynamos.

In September, Rhinos started off with a 1-0 defeat against Bantu Rovers before going down 1-0 to Chicken Inn which was followed by a further two defeats to CAPS United (2-1) and FC Platinum (1-0).

Mutizwa’s side managed to bring back a bit of confidence with two identical 1-1 draws against Triangle and Bulawayo City before today’s tricky away trip to face Hwange at the Colliery.

“We want to keep the momentum and hopefully we can approach each game in the same way we approached the Chibuku Super Cup game against Triangle,” Mutizwa said.

“We were coming in on the backdrop of seven loses and two draws and I hope we keep the momentum and win the other games.

“In all our games we have been playing very well and the only thing we were not doing right was failing to put away the scoring chances but I’m happy that we were able to bury the chances we created.”