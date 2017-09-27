Rural teachers to strike over pay

STAFF WRITER  •  27 September 2017 2:21PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Thousands of rural teachers across Zimbabwe have threatened to hold a #pocketsoutprotest to demand higher pay and  better benefits, the State’s largest rural teachers’ union said.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) said all rural teachers in all school districts were taking part in the strike, which could force the cancellation of classes.

At issue are cost-of-living raises and the government’s alleged lack of will to stem the full scale economic collapse.

“We are left with no option but to embark on a pockets out protest on Friday 29, September 2017 as we prepare to leave the classroom for the bank on Monday 2, October 2017,” Artuz said in a statement.

“The economic collapse has eroded the salaries of teachers by over 100 percent; a day the money spent in a bank account is another loss of value of our pathetic salaries.”

Artuz said the Public Service Act bars teachers and all other civil servants from engaging in any other form of work to supplement their salaries.

