Nac HIV/Cancer Pro-Am launched

HARARE - The second edition of the National Aids Council (Nac) HIV/Cancer Prevention Pro-Am Golf Tournament was officially launched at Royal Harare Golf Club on Monday evening.

Minister of Health and Child Care David Parirenyatwa was the guest of honour at the launch of the tournament set to be held from October 3 to 6 at Royal Harare.

The purpose of the tournament is to raise funds for the acquisition of 15 new mobile cancer screening units to enable early detection of the disease especially in rural areas.

Zimbabwe’s Stephen Ferreira won the inaugural edition of the Nac HIV/Cancer Prevention Pro-Am Golf Tournament last year.

“...Number two killer in terms of cancer in women is cancer of the breasts so last week we decided to go to Mpilo Hospital to commission a mammogram machine where you put your breast on the machine and it picks up all these things quickly especially the lumps,” Parirenyatwa said.

“...and I always tell our women that some women are being told by their husbands because they don’t examine their breasts...so I urge women to also examine their own breasts don’t just wait for your partner.”

With cervical cancer becoming more prevalent, the organisers have included a women’s category this year.

“The tournament changed a bit with the introduction of ladies and they will be playing on Tuesday, October 3 before the actual tournament starts,” Mike Baylis said.

“We have more than 40 entries so far and expecting more to come from the ladies. The ladies will go through a qualifying round a day before the main event with those who would have qualified going through to participate in the Pro-Am on Friday.

“The professional golfers will play the first two rounds on October 4 and 5 with a cut on the second day (5th) and the top 25 golfers will play in the Pro-Am on the final day Friday.”

Royal Harare Golf Club captain Aulia Alfazema said she was grateful to Nac for coming up with a ladies division.

“I’m proud and honoured to be here not only as a golfer but as a woman and excited that there are associations such as Nac that are there to protect women,” Alfazema said.

“We have never had anyone coming to us driven by the passion and love for women’s healthiness and well-being running an exclusive women-only golf even. Ladies only for long to many of us was only a sign of convenience that we found on the doors.”

Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association president Gary Thompson said he is looking forward to a successful healthy living through the staging of the second edition of the tournament.

“My desire is not to have a successful golf tournament but a successful healthy living,” Thompson said.