MultiChoice slashes DStv prices

HARARE - MultiChoice Zimbabwe has slashed subscription prices for most of its bouquets as it gears up for potential competition from Kwese TV which is currently in the courts fighting for its right to broadcast in Zimbabwe.

The digital satellite service provider, which has also launched a new cheaper package called DStv Lite, has reduced the Premium subscription to $65 from $72, Compact Plus to $40 from $47 and Compact to $25 from $28.

Subscription prices for the Family and Access bouquets remain at $17 and $11 respectively.

While the subscription price reduction, which went into effect yesterday, has been generally attributed by many to the potential competition from Kwese TV, DStv insisted in a statement that the challenges facing their customers had necessitated the unexpected move.

"We recognise that our customers are living in tough economic times and would like to alleviate their financial strain by providing them with the best in local and international entertainment at the best possible value," said MultiChoice Zimbabwe marketing manager Gerald Ngonyama.

The MultiChoice Zimbabwe marketing manager is convinced that DStv Lite, which is priced at $7 a month, will provide relief to hard-pressed Zimbabweans.

“MultiChoice is happy to be able to give Zimbabweans this package as an option and we are positive that this will give more Zimbabwean consumers easier access to Dstv’s world of information, education and entertainment,” said Ngonyama.

DStv Lite is made up of 28 channels that cater for a variety of tastes. It includes programmes for kids such as Jim Jam and Mindset Learn as well as music channels such as Mzansi Music and One Gospel.

DStv Lite has included news channels such CGTN News, People’s Weather, NDTV 24 x7 and SABC News stations for those into religion that include Emmanuel TV, Faith TV ITV Networks and TBN.

DStv Lite also includes two sports channels —Supersport Blitz HD and Supersport 9 — as well as specialist channels that include BVN, CCTV, Deutshe Welle, RAI, RTPi and TV5 Monde.

In addition to Sony Entertainment, MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s cheapest bouquet also incorporates 78 local and international audio channels.

The Subscription price reduction and the introduction of DStv Lite — MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s cheapest bouquet — could be part of the digital satellite service provider’s strategy to fight off competition from Kwese TV which recently filed an urgent chamber application — through its partner Dr Dish (Private) Limited — seeking permission to be allowed to broadcast pending a Supreme Court hearing of an appeal filed by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Baz).

Early this month, the High Court last week ordered Baz to issue a licence to Kwese TV, to start broadcasting but as a counter-measure, Baz and its chief executive officer Obert Muganyura filed a Supreme Court appeal challenging High Court judge Charles Hungwe’s ruling.