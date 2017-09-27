Fly Zim Airways recruits staff

HARARE - Fly Zimbabwe Airways has started recruiting staff pending its launch.

A newspaper advertisement which was published yesterday said Fly Zimbabwe Airways is seeking an unspecified number of flight attendants and cabin crew with minimum requirements of Advanced Level education; although a university degree was more preferable.

Other competences include proficiency in spoken and written English language, good customer care skills, and health consciousness.

However, mystery continues to shroud its ownership, with Transport and Infrastructural Development minister, Jorum Gumbo, yesterday distancing government from the covert project.

“Government is not involved at all in that airline. It is an independent airline which is leasing planes.

“Our duty at the ministry is to facilitate. Anyone can start an airline business in this country,” Gumbo said in an interview with the Daily News yesterday.

AirZim board chairperson, Chipo Dyanda, who could not be reached for comment yesterday, is on record saying the State-run airline has nothing to do with Fly Zimbabwe Airways.

A search at the companies’ registry showed there is a registered company by the name Fly Zimbabwe Airways, but its file 3015/12, which could have disclosed the identity of its directors, could not be located.

Gumbo and Air Zimbabwe chief operating officer Simba Chikore have made several trips to Malaysia where the minister has indicated that he sought to acquire four second-hand Boeing 777 (B777) planes from Malaysian Airways.

Malaysian Airways has been disposing of its B777 fleet in the past two years as it believes they are cursed since they have been involved in two mishaps recently.

In March 2014, Malaysian Airways Flight MH370 carrying 239 passengers disappeared without trace.

Four months later on July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 took off at the Amsterdam International Airport destined for Kuala Lumpur but did not arrive after it was shot down while flying overhead Ukraine, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew on board.

In June this year, a Fly Zimbabwe Airways branded plane was captured by plane spotters as it embarked on a two-hour demo flight from Subang airport in Malaysia.