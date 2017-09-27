Chidzambwa seeks response

HARARE - ZPC Kariba must overcome their Chibuku Super Cup elimination when they host equally-wounded Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Nyamhunga Stadium this afternoon.

ZPC were knocked out of the country’s richest knockout tournament at the hands of Shabanie Mine after succumbing to a 1-2 defeat in a home match in which Sunday Chidzambwa’s charges were denied by the woodwork on numerous occasions.

Now Chidzambwa wants his squad to react positively against a Ngezi Platinum side that is desperate for points as the title race goes to the wire.

“I believe that on the day (against Shabanie Mine) everything went against us, we were just unlucky. Imagine hitting the upright five times and the cross bar,” Chidzambwa said.

“It was just not our day. It’s the nature of cup games but we need to quickly forget about that defeat and move forward.

“We need to let it go. It’s no excuse. It doesn’t matter how well you play if you’re losing games. We just have to keep going.”

ZPC Kariba currently sit fifth on the log table with 39 points, a massive 13 points behind log leaders Dynamos, who travel to Zvishavane for a date against Shabanie Mine tomorrow at Maglas Stadium.

Chidzambwa has urged his men to at least end the season on a high to help make amends for their failings after a pretty promising start that at one stage saw them being touted as title challengers.

“Our focus is now on the game against Ngezi Platinum. It is a huge game for us.

“It is an opportunity to probably get maximum points as we are playing at home,” he said.

“We will have to get over the defeat against Shabanie Mine, dust ourselves down and be ready again for the fight.

“I think we are ready for them but of course it will not be an easy game because they are also desperate for maximum points.

“But what is important for now is to finish the season on a respectable position.

“We have to try and win as many games as we can and see where that takes us.”

Ngezi Platinum Stars, on the other hand, were also dumped out of the Chibuku Super Cup at the weekend after going down 1-0 at home to CAPS United.

Ngezi were the defending champions after winning the cup last season by beating FC Platinum 3-1 in the final.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges will be expecting to make amends by winning the Premiership title.

Ngezi Platinum currently sit fourth on the log table tied on 49 points three behind leaders Dynamos on 51 points.

With nine games to go before the season ends, Ndiraya’s side can no longer afford to drop points as they will slip away from the title race.

Against CAPS on Sunday, Ngezi created numerous scoring chances but failed to get onto the score sheet due to poor finishing.

If the Madamburo players display a similar show in front of goal against ZPC, then they will have no chance of winning the match.