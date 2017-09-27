11 000 registered to vote so far: Zec

HARARE - At least 10 999 citizens have so far biometrically registered to vote in next years’ elections, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said yesterday.

The biometric voter registration exercise — which started on September 14 — is being carried out in 63 Zec district offices countrywide for the purposes of creation of the new voters’ roll.

“On day one, 761 voters were registered countrywide,” Zec said in a statement.

“This figure progressively increased and there is now 10 999 voters registered as at September 25, 2017. Each kit has capacity to register an average 80 to 100 voters per day, so these figures reflect a relatively good turn out.”

Zec admitted that the roll-out faced various pitfalls.

“The registrants are now coming in full swing and this is quickening the process,” Zec said.

“It is now taking an average five minutes to register one person, for example Harare district managed to surpass the average figure and registered 120 and 144 people on Thursday and Friday respectively. The kit operators are thus picking up the pace as they become more familiar with the kits. Zec urges the public to be patient as more kits are expected to arrive very soon.”