ZSE in the black as industrials recover

HARARE - The local bourse ended the week in the black as industrials partially recovered after four successive sessions in the red.

The mainstream index picked up by 0,46 percent to settle at 366,08 buoyed by gains in heavy caps. The resource index went up by 0,96 percent to close at 99,67.

A total of 32 counters down from 33 in the prior session exchanged hands.

Financial research firm Equity Axis said pushing the mining index upwards were two mining stocks. Bindura and Rio Zim gained 1,27 percent and 0,84 percent to close at 4c and 80,67c respectively.

On the other hand, retail stock OK Zim led the market laggards after shedding -11,67 percent to close at 30c per share. ZPI went down by -8,40 percent to settle at 2,29c while NMB fell by -0,42 percent to close at 2,37c per share.

Axia and Simbisa which released interims in the week capped the top losers chart after plummeting by 5,56 percent and 5,05 percent to close at 8,50c and 28c per share in that respective order.