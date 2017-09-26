Zim selectors pick strong side

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket selectors have opted to field a strong team against associate nation the Netherlands during the three-match one day series which commences tomorrow at Harare Sports Club.

The second match is scheduled for Friday at the same venue with the third and final game set for Sunday.

Pakistan A arrives in the country shortly after the 50-over games to play two four-day games against Zimbabwe A which is set to be dominated by players from the national team.

All this is being done to prepare the team for the Test series against the West Indies which starts next month.

Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer said the series against the Netherlands presents his side with some vital game practice before the Caribbean tourists arrive in October.

“We are hoping to get game practice for the West Indies series, Pakistan A will be coming up straight after for some four-day games,” Cremer told the Daily News.

“It has been a while since we last played as a group after the Sri Lankan series in July and guys are desperate for some game time.

“Any form of cricket is good cricket; we needed some cricket before the West Indies and we are excited to be hosting the Netherlands.

“They can play the game, they have a good team and we won’t be taking them lightly as evidenced with the naming of a strong side by the selectors; hopefully we can go out there and try to emulate the form we had in Sri Lanka.”

Zimbabwe got a boost with the return of ex-skipper Brendan Taylor, who is set to complete his international cricket come back next month against West Indies.

Taylor opted out of his Kolpak deal with England County side Nottinghamshire although he still has one year left on his contract.

Pace bowler Kyle Jarvis is set to follow in Taylor’s footsteps as he is expected to return end of this month in time for the West Indies series.

Jarvis is also on a Kolpak contract with Lancashire where he has been an integral part of the team taking crucial wickets at regular intervals.

“It’s very important to have a senior batsman back in our team; it cements our batting line up and also helps increase competition for places in the squad which is a positive headache for the coaches and selectors,” Cremer said of Taylor’s return.

Zim squad for Netherlands: Graeme Cremer (capt), Regis Chakabva, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Chamu Chibhabha, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Christopher Mpofu, Richard Ngarava, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Malcolm Waller, Tendai Chatara.