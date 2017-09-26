'Zanu PF rotten apples causing economic crisis'

HARARE - President Robert Mugabe yesterday alleged that some “rotten apples” in his ruling Zanu PF party are behind the crippling shortages of basic commodities that has resulted in a sharp spike in prices.

Mugabe, who spoke just after touching down at the Harare International Airport from the United Nations General Assembly meeting, told his welcoming party that they should be wary of bad apples within the party.

“We heard that there are shortages of things like cooking oil whose prices are going up, we don’t understand this.

“There are some people who want to fuel discord in the country as we go towards elections next year, they want to make sure that there will be an uprising against the government, but our people are well informed and will not do that,” Mugabe said.

“We are going to look at the problems, we are sure they can be solved in one or two days.

“Let us be careful because there are some rotten apples in our midst, it might actually be people who we share things with, but let us not be divided, let us go to elections united,” said Mugabe.

He told his restive supporters that prices will be reviewed downwards.

Earlier, Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere had said Mugabe would normalise the situation.

“Prices might go up but we believe in your wisdom . . . you are back now there are some people who want to make sure that we lose 2018 elections, but we are not going back,” said Kasukuwere.

Speaking at the same occasion, Mugabe’s wife Grace called for the conferment of national heroine status to the wife of the late vice president Joseph Msika, Maria, who died on Friday last week, aged 89.

Msika’s widow, who was in-and-out of hospital has been unwell for some time.

Over a decade ago, she suffered a serious stroke and has never regained her full health ever since.

There were also claims that in the twilight of her life, the ruling party was not doing enough to look after the spouse of the late vice president.