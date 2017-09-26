'Zanu PF rotten apples causing economic crisis'

Fungi Kwaramba  •  26 September 2017

HARARE - President Robert Mugabe yesterday alleged that some “rotten apples” in his ruling Zanu PF party are behind the crippling shortages of basic commodities that has resulted in a sharp spike in prices.

Mugabe, who spoke just after touching down at the Harare International Airport from the United Nations General Assembly meeting, told his welcoming party that they should be wary of bad apples within the party.

“We heard that there are shortages of things like cooking oil whose prices are going up, we don’t understand this.

“There are some people who want to fuel discord in the country as we go towards elections next year, they want to make sure that there will be an uprising against the government, but our people are well informed and will not do that,” Mugabe said.

“We are going to look at the problems, we are sure they can be solved in one or two days.

“Let us be careful because there are some rotten apples in our midst, it might actually be people who we share things with, but let us not be divided, let us go to elections united,” said Mugabe.

He told his restive supporters that prices will be reviewed downwards.

Earlier, Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere had said Mugabe would normalise the situation.

“Prices might go up but we believe in your wisdom . . . you are back now there are some people who want to make sure that we lose 2018 elections, but we are not going back,” said Kasukuwere.

Speaking at the same occasion, Mugabe’s wife Grace called for the conferment of national heroine status to the wife of the late vice president Joseph Msika, Maria, who died on Friday last week, aged 89.

Msika’s widow, who was in-and-out of hospital has been unwell for some time.

Over a decade ago, she suffered a serious stroke and has never regained her full health ever since.

There were also claims that in the twilight of her life, the ruling party was not doing enough to look after the spouse of the late vice president.

Gentlemen and friends....why is the Gucci lady given a platform for bile spewing all the times. First ladies of other nations are not in politics. The Robbers and Muggers talks of "rotten apples" here. Who are rotten apples. But alas, to me, as an observer, Its him and his bunch of drowsy, punk and drunkard dinosaurs in the ZANU PF who are rotten apples because they have overstayed in power. Imagine Zim has seen one ruler and a dictator par -excellence since 1980. Where have you seen other world leaders being welcomed by his supporters after an international trip? Its only dictators using old socialists and communism ideologies.....(dinosaurs style) like the Robbers and Muggers who are still doing that. Imagine, hungry, poor and uneducated imbeciles bused from Gutu or Chegutu (if they still remember where they have been bused from)....gathering at an international airport to celebrate the homing coming of an old, senile and stumbling leader. Remember the days of Pinochet and his greedy wife. Some of the Zimbabweans are really daft and dull like those minions always following the dictator. Shuu hence we have become a laughing stock all over the world because of the Robbers and Muggers. Did even those supporters knew why they were at the airport? That, l doubt very much. I wish Bus Stop could interview some of the welcoming supporters but alas, they were banned from covering the Robbers and Muggers'rallies. MUchamama chete muzita raJesu. Lets pray for these evils and the days are nearing. Watch this space. ZANU PF is gone come 2018. I bet with my last bond note. Daft and Punk.....indeed. Today, one long time dictator, Edwardos Dos Santos has handed over power to his long time friend (like Croc) and the Robbers and Muggers have no shame at all. Angola will be better in six months time. The British PM, May is in Angola today together with the Russian Putin. Do you think, Putin will be in Zim despite those cosmetic bilateral

Clemence Tashaya - 26 September 2017

Clemence Tashaya - 26 September 2017

Clemence Tashaya - 26 September 2017

At this rate, I wonder if this guy even trusts his own shadow. Always in panic mode!!!

The Analyst - 26 September 2017

itai dzamara was right war to this government

g40 - 26 September 2017

He is the last person to talk about the crisis bcoz how can he blow 20m from govt coFfers for no reason just doing merry go round all over the world. Next year everybody make sure Mugabe goes for good he is the cause of our sufferings . If we allow him to steal elections next yearagain more suffering is going to follow . To remove zanu and Mugabe is the only solution to our woos .Pasi na bob pasi ne zanu yemadisinyongoro .

Diibulaanyika - 26 September 2017

