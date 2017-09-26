Petition over disabled persons' franchise rights

HARARE - The Institute for Community Development in Zimbabwe Trust (ICOD Zim) has petitioned Parliament to exercise its oversight function and protect the constitutionally-guaranteed rights of persons with disabilities to participate fully in the electoral process.

In a September 20 petition to Speaker Jacob Mudenda, ICOD Zim beseeched Parliament to exercise its constitutional role to protect the constitutionally-guaranteed right of persons with disabilities to exercise their rights pertaining to the electoral process in the same way as their able-bodied counterparts.

ICOD Zim wants Parliament to oversee the measures the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has and will put in place to ensure that persons with disabilities are not disenfranchised.

It also called on Zec to ensure that polling stations are accessible, voting materials are available in accessible formats, and transportation is accessible to and from polling stations for persons with disabilities, and that they can fully exercise their constitutionally-guaranteed rights.