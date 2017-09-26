OGs in nerve-wrecking defeat

HARARE - Old Georgians coach Grant Mitchell watched in disbelief as his side fell to Pretoria champions QBR in a Gold Cup League match at OGs Sports Club in Harare on Saturday.

The Gold Cup is the South African Rugby’s flagship league of non-university clubs and also features club rugby champions from Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Looking to capitalise on home advantage and bounce back with a win following last weekend’s 45-26 defeat at the hands of Northam Platinum Rhinos in Limpopo, OGs kept the faith and belief matching their much- fancied South African opposition pound for pound.

Their only let down was to win pressure points an area that the more experienced Blue Bulls Carlton Cup champions QBR which is an amalgamation of two South African Club sides capitalised on.

The locals fell short by two points in either half after going to the breather trailing QBR 10-12 before the visitors held on for a 36-38 win in a tightly-contested match watched by an appreciative and sizeable home crowd.

A last minute try by the visitors was all they needed to return back to South Africa a happy lot and in the process compounding misery to the home team whose pre-tournament target of reaching the quarter-finals now hang in the balance.

“To be honest there is nothing to change but just the accuracy of the game under pressure,” Mitchell said.

“If you look at the tries they got they are not hard earns but pretty soft ones. They are a Pretorian team and Gold Cup champions and we are a local league team but we almost won so people should be proud of this team.”

OGs’ next assignment is away to Speedy Car Sales Vaal Reefs and they can go there high on confidence given the fact the Vaal Reefs were massacred 54-10 by QBR in last weekend’s match before the Carlton Cup champs flew to Harare.

“...The game of rugby is an amazing one it can change at any given moment on the day so we just have to prepare accordingly,” Mitchell added.