It was war, reveals Mangwiro

HARARE - Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was livid with the many dangerous challenges on his players by Black Rhinos that went unpunished during the Chibuku Super Cup first round match at Rufaro Stadium at the weekend.

Mangwiro saw his side blow a 1-0 lead before allowing Rhinos to score twice to win the match.

Midfielder Russell Madamombe had given the Sugar Sugar Boys an early lead after four minutes but Lot Chiwunga equalised for the army side 18 minutes later.

Defender Farai Banda completed the comeback for Rhinos when he headed home a Jameson Mukombwe corner kick in the 66th minute.

However, the Sugar Sugar Boys had been forced into an early substitution just before halftime when Benson Maglas was replaced by Simba Makoni after he was injured following a crunching tackle by Donald Mudadi.

Makoni did not last long either as he was substituted just two minutes into the second half following another crunch challenge from a Rhinos player.

The Sugar Sugar Boys were also forced to replace injured Dzingai Chirambamuriwo in the 68th minute.

“I think Black Rhinos on their part, they muscled us out of the game. It was a physical contest; it resembled a kung fu or a karate contest whereby the referee (Brighton Chimene) did not do much to protect the players,” an irate Mangwiro said.

“And on three occasions we had to make substitutions because of injury.”

Mangwiro said he normally does not complain about the match officials but he felt obliged because the Rhinos players were going unpunished.

“It’s not for us to comment but perhaps what I wanted was to emphasise how we were physically muscled out of the game with the players receiving a lot of crude and rough challenges,” Mangwiro said.

“That is why in the end you saw even Lameck (Nhamo) try to retaliate because it was no longer an open game of football and it would require you to play aggressively as well.

“I don’t mind my team losing 5-0 in a manner in which I would say we were careless in the way in which we played but . . . I was livid, never before have you seen me leave the technical area but today maybe two or three times I had to leave.”

Black Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa professed ignorance on the alleged physical approach by his players.

“In football if you want to play the game you have to be 100 percent fit,” Mutizwa said.

“I don’t know if his boys were less than 100 percent but my boys were 100 percent fit; physically, tactically and technically.”