'Govt threw caution to the wind on bond notes'

STAFF WRITER  •  26 September 2017 1:31PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Transform Zimbabwe, which is a part of the MDC  Alliance — a coalition of opposition parties aiming to unseat President Robert Mugabe in crunch elections expected next year — has said the country is about to experience the greatest economic turmoil since 2008.

Speaking at a consultative meeting of the party leadership at the weekend in Waterfalls, Harare, TZ president Jacob Ngarivhume said: “The chaos that Zimbabwe is in right now requires the hand of God to cover and secure the people.

“Party leaders must urge their structures to continue praying for the nation, requesting the grace of God to cover and secure all the citizens of Zimbabwe in these trying times.”

“The tragedy is that even though we had foreseen this last year, government conveniently ignored the warnings. “

The TZ leader  — who is also the MDC Alliance spokesperson — added that coalition talks, whose earlier deadline had been set at July 31, were now expected to be concluded next week.

“As such, all leadership must go and encourage all TZ members to register to vote in their respective areas as this is the only way to ensure victory next year. The demonstration against the introduction of bond notes last year — organised by TZ — was an effort to avert the disaster before it befell us.  Government, however, ignored all warnings and proceeded to introduce the surrogate currency.

“What we are seeing today is almost a replay of what we witnessed in 2008, a period that was characterised by shortages of basic commodities, hyperinflation, increased cash shortages and deteriorating living conditions of ordinary Zimbabweans.”

Ngarivhume added that government had tried to be cautious at the beginning of the introduction of bond notes but somehow got carried away and pumped a “huge amount into the market via the black market to amass whatever forex there was in the market to fund their selfish and unreasonable expenditures, which in turn caused the market forces to react in the manner we once warned them about”.

The meeting, which was attended by scores of TZ leaders, also reviewed the 40-day prayer and fasting taking place across the country and is expected to end today.

The all-night prayers began on August 21. 

Comments (2)

hama hapachada fasting and prayer pakuda kuti tirwise hurumende iyi by whatever means neccessary Mwari ari mubatsiri wedu

g40 - 26 September 2017

Zvimwe hazvidi fasting .nyoka ikapinda mumba woyita munamato kuti ibude kana kuti wotoiwuraya.vechurch dzidzayi kubudirana pachena taneta nemafasting aya anotaugwa mazuva ese,FIGHT THE DEVIL IN THE REAL WORLD

chitayitayi - 26 September 2017

