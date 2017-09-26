Giants bite the dust in Chibuku Super Cup

HARARE - Local football giants Dynamos, Highlanders, FC Platinum and defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars all fell by the wayside during the Chibuku Super Cup first round action over the weekend.

Even 2015 league champions Chicken Inn, who are in the race for the title this season, also found the heat too much as they caused the abandonment of their tie against Yadah FC after 86 minutes at Ascot Stadium.

The Gamecocks are likely going to be booted out of the tournament and chances are that they will have to pay a hefty fine after walking away when Yadah had been given a penalty with the scores still 0-0.

Of all the traditional big clubs, CAPS United were the only ones to avoid a banana skin when they defeated Ngezi Platinum 1-0 at Baobab Stadium.

It was a welcome result since Makepekepe had for the past two years failed to sail past the first round in this competition.

However, the biggest shock was DeMbare’s failure to beat Bulawayo City after going down 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The free-scoring Christian Ntouba had given the Glamour Boys the lead in the first half but Amakhosi rallied back with two goals from Trevor Ndlovu and Zephania Ngodzo in the second half.

Ever since the Chibuku Super Cup returned in 2014, DeMbare have failed to find the winning formula.

Dynamos were knocked out in the first round by Black Rhinos in 2014 and in 2015 they reached the final but lost 2-1 to Harare City.

Last year, the Glamour Boys’ journey did not get past the first round as they lost on penalties to How Mine.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa was anticipating a change in fortunes but they found the going tough against a solid and effective Bulawayo City side.

“I think we lost it when we scored and we could not hang on to the lead,” Mutasa said.

“They scored two goals which we thought we could have avoided, we win and lose as a team. It’s tough luck to us and we have to look elsewhere.

“As an institution, we would want to do well in every competition that we play in but such is football.

“We are out of it at exactly the same stage as last year, we cannot reverse the situation but we have to look forward to what we have control over.”

Highlanders have had a difficult 2017 season in the league and would have hoped to mount a serious run in the Chibuku Super Cup but it did not go according to script when they faced Harare City in a first round encounter marred by violence at Mandava Stadium.

The match was stopped for 13 minutes after Bosso fans attacked the Sunshine Boys supporters, who had to seek refuge by invading the pitch.

When the match finally resumed, Harare City got their goals from William Manondo and Grey Kufandada while Tendai Samanja scored an own goal.

“I’m very disappointed with the way we played; I was not happy,” Bosso coach Erol Akbay said.

“We had so many chances but made two mistakes and we were punished. It’s the same problem we have of failing to score in front of goal.”

The previous day at the same venue, FC Platinum had seen their hopes of landing a league and cup double blow away in smoke after suffering a 1-0 loss to Chapungu in the first round.

Pure Platinum Play were all over Chapungu, but just like Highlanders, Norman Mapeza’s side is in desperate need of a goal-scorer.

The home side created plenty of chances but could not find a way past the Chapungu defence.

Winston Mhango even missed a second half penalty and the platinum miners were punished when Brighton Mugoni scored from the penalty spot after Chapungu were given a penalty of their own.

At Baobab Stadium, holders Ngezi Platinum Stars crashed out after they squandered numerous scoring chances but failed to find the back of the net against CAPS.

After weathering the home side’s early attacks, Makepekepe progressed to the quarter-finals courtesy of midfielder Moses Muchenje’s 29th minute penalty.

It was a disappointing end to Madamburo’s reign as the Chibuku Super Cup defending champions.

“All that pressure weighed on our players and they never really performed the way we would have loved them to,” Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya said.

“Even in that situation we created a lot of chances both in the first half and the second period but we failed to make that count.”

All eyes are now on Makepekepe as they are now the favourites to win the competition considering the fact that some of the leading contenders have been booted out.

CAPS assistant coach Mark Mathe said they will not be taking any of the remaining teams for granted.

“We can go as far as the next match,” Mathe said. “We cannot day-dream about reaching the final if we are not able to get past the next match in the quarter-finals. We are now focusing on the quarter-finals and nothing more.”

The eight remaining teams in the tournament are CAPS United, Bulawayo City, Shabanie Mine, Harare City, Yadah FC, How Mine, Black Rhinos and Chapungu.