Gamecocks to face the music

HARARE - Chicken Inn are most likely to be booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup after they forced the abandonment of their first round tie against Yadah FC at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.



The match was stopped in the 86th minute after referee Munyaradzi Majoni had awarded Yadah a penalty kick.

Gamecocks coach Rahman Gumbo protested the decision before ordering his players to leave the field.

The referee waited for the stipulated 30 minutes before calling off the match as it was apparent Chicken Inn players were not coming back onto the pitch.

According to the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations hand book, the Gamecocks will suffer the consequences of their action.

Articles 7.6 states that: “If a team does not report for a match except in cases of force majeure recognised by the Premier Soccer League or if it refuses to continue to play or leaves the stadium before the end of the match, the team will be considered as having lost the match in question.

“The match will be awarded to its opponents on a score line of 3-0 or more if in the case of an abandoned match, the winning team has already reached a higher score at the time the guilty team leaves the field of play.”

The Gamecocks will also be made to pay a fine of $2 000 for their actions at Ascot.

However, what should be more worrying for the Bulawayo-based side is the fact that Article 7.7 and 7.8 state that: “The defaulting team shall be banned from participating in the next edition of the Chibuku Super Cup.

“No appeals may be lodged against these decisions.”