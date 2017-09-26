Dutch arrive for limited overs series

HARARE - The etherlands cricket team arrived in the country on Saturday ahead of the three-match 50-over series against Zimbabwe scheduled to get underway on Wednesday at Harare Sports Club.

The second and third one-dayer are scheduled for Friday and Sunday at the same venue as the two sides renew their rivalry after Zimbabwe emerged 1-2 series victors in Netherlands in June.

The hosts got a boost in their quest to qualify for the 2019 World Cup to be held in England and Wales with the return of batsman and ex-skipper Brendan Taylor.

He will, however, be rested for this series but available for next month’s two-Test match series against West Indies in Bulawayo.

The selectors have, however, named a strong Zimbabwe side to take to the field against the Dutch in a bid to avoid a repeat of the humiliation in which they were humiliated by the Associate side.

National team captain Graeme Cremer will lead his team that also has seasoned campaigners — Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Chris Mpofu, Solomon Mire and Tendai Chatara among other players.

In a cricket-laden month, Zimbabwe A are also scheduled to host Pakistan A in two-four day matches in Harare starting next week.

“Pakistan A will also be coming next week for two four day games against Zimbabwe A as part of the team’s preparations for the two-match Test series against West Indies in Bulawayo,” ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga told the Daily News.

“West Indies will arrive on October 11 and will play a three-day practice match before getting into the Test series.”

Zimbabwe squad: Graeme Cremer (captain), Regis Chakabva, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Chamu Chibhabha, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Christopher Mpofu, Richard Ngarava, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Malcolm Waller, Tendai Chatara.