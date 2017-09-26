DeMbare booted out of Chibuku

HARARE - Dynamos failed to break the Chibuku Super Cup jinx going down 1-2 against Bulawayo City and exiting the competition in the first round on Sunday.

The Harare giants suffered the same fate last year losing to another Bulawayo side How Mine 4-5 on penalties at the same ground after the game had ended goalless after regulation time.

In-form striker Christian Ntouba seemed to had given Dynamos a glimmer of hope after netting the opener inside 15 minutes and ensuring that they went to the breather leading.

The tables would, however, soon change as Bulawayo City equalised in the 57th minute through forward Sipho Ndlovu’s low shot from inside the box.

The visitors were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty after Ndlovu was hacked down inside the box but surprisingly referee Norman Matemera awarded a freek-kick just outside the box.

And it was from this resultant free-kick that midfielder Zephania Ngodzo got his side’s second with a neatly curled effort to the far left of Tonderai Mateyaunga in goals for Dynamos.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa bemoaned his team’s inability to hold on to the lead resulting in them being eliminated in the first round for the second time in succession.

“I think we lost it in that when we scored we could not hang on to our lead. They scored two goals which I thought we could have avoided,” Mutasa said after the match.

“Such is football we win as a team and we fail as a team. We are out of the competition and there’s nothing we can do about that. We have to look at what we have remaining in the season as far the league is concerned.

“I don’t what to put the blame on any department because if we are to talk of the midfield we did have defenders coming in to fortify that department during the course of the match and we also have strikers doing the same so I will blame it on the team and not any department.”

Bulawayo City gaffer Mandla Mpofu expressed satisfaction at beating Dynamos having been a goal down but said that is how far the celebration goes as they have to quickly regroup for a mid-week league encounter against Tsholotsho.

“On the overall I’m happy that we managed to go through to the next stage because coming into this game no one gave us a chance,” Mpofu said.

“Our focus and objective, however, is to stay in the league. In as much as we want to win the Chibuku Super Cup getting relegated at the end of the season doesn’t make sense.

“We have to cut short our celebrations as soon as possible and concentrate on our mid-week league match against Tsholotsho. It is not a good zone that we find ourselves in.”

Mpofu said he told his players to go out and express themselves on the field without the fear of playing against a big side and it paid dividends.

“I didn’t care if we were going to lose the match but I told them to go out and enjoy themselves and when we conceded early in the match I just told the boys at half time that Dynamos have done their part, let’s go out there and do our part,” added Mpofu.

DeMbare started off on the offensive with Ntouba living to his billing as the chief marksman after he pounced on a Simba Mambare rebound to give his side the lead after 15 minutes.

Gift Saunyama found Mambare unmarked on the right flank who unleashed a rising shot that was parried back into play by Ndodana Sibanda in goals for Bulawayo City which fell onto an alert Ntouba who fired home from close range.

Defender Marshal Machazani came to Dynamos’ rescue in the 35th minute as he blocked for a corner Newman Sianchali’s shot from just outside the box after Mateyaunga had failed to cut out a cross from the left.

And just before half-time Dynamos centre back Lincoln Zvasiya was dispossessed by Sianchali inside his own box but this time Mateyaunga was on guard to avert the danger.

After the break, Ntouba almost got his side’s second after connecting with a header an Ocean Mushure cross from the left but Sibanda was equal to the task with a touch save.

Bulawayo City then got their equaliser in the 57th minute through Ndlovu who slotted in a low shot from close range. Ishmael Wadi made a spirited run towards Dynamos’ box beating three defenders, Mateyaunga tried to narrow the angle by leaving his line but a mix up with his defenders saw the ball fall on Ndlovu who had the easiest of tasks of shooting into an empty net.

Dynamos made changes in the 61st, 71st and 73rd minutes bringing in Takunda Sadiki, Valentine Ndaba and Godfrey Mukambi for Mambare, Denver Mukamba and Saunyama respectively but the sucker punch came two minutes after the final substitution.

Sipho Ndlovu was brought down inside the box with referee Mutemera giving a free-kick outside the penalty box which Ngodzo curled to perfection past a disjointed Mateyaunga to give Bulawayo City a deserved win.