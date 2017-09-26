CAPS dump Ngezi Platinum

NGEZI - CAPS United banished the demons of last season when they dumped defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars out of the Chibuku Super Cup first round on Sunday.

Midfielder Moses Muchenje scored a first half penalty that ensured the Green Machine progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Last season Makepekepe did not last in this competition after they were beaten on penalties by Tsholotsho in the first round.

Yesterday, CAPS had to weather a Ngezi second half storm as they held on to protect their lead.

Makepekepe assistant coach Mark Mathe admitted that it was a relief to get past the first hurdle.

“It’s quite a good feeling considering that in the last edition of the Chibuku Super Cup, we were knocked out in the first round by Tsholotsho,” Mathe said.

“We were not happy about that defeat but this time we got it right; the focus from the guys was there.”

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya was disappointed with the way his team had performed.

“It was a very difficult game for us because we came in with a lot of pressure; the pressure of not losing at home in a long time and being the defending champions,” Ndiraya said.

“All that pressure weighed on our players and they never really performed the way we would have loved them to.

“Even in that situation we created a lot of chances both in the first half and the second but we failed to make that count.”

Ngezi started the game brightly and should have taken the lead in the second minute but Qadr Amini shot wide from close range.

Moments later, Makepekepe goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba fumbled a corner kick but was bailed out by Valentine Musarurwa, who cleared Kelvin Bulaji’s effort.

After the early nerves, Chigumba redeemed himself when in a space of two minutes he pulled off two stunning saves.

First, the Makepekepe goalie parried for a corner a wonderful shot by Tichaona Mabvura.

Chigumba then went airborne to save a stinging shot taken by Ngezi defender Davison Tavari from 35 yards out.

After digging deep to prevent the home side from taking the lead, Makepekepe slowly got into their groove with Devon Chafa and Muchenje controlling the midfield.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty kick in the 29th minute when Phenias Bamusi was brought down by Partson Jaure inside the box.

It looked like a soft challenge but referee Ruzive Ruzive thought otherwise.

Muchenje took the spot kick and sent Ngezi goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya the wrong way.

In the second period, Ngezi threw everything but the kitchen sink at Makepekepe but could not find the equaliser.

The home side had plenty of chances to level and even go on to win the match but were found wanting.

Amini, Clive Augusto, Liberty Chakoroma, Terrence Dzvukamanja all had good opportunities to equalise but either shot wide or straight at Chigumba.