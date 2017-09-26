Bosso fans run amok

ZVISHAVANE - Highlanders fans lived up to their reputation of being violent and yesterday it was the turn of Harare City as four of their supporters had to be rushed to Zvishavane General Hospital after suffering serious injuries at the hands of militant Bosso thugs.

City supporters had to seek protection by occupying the centre circle forcing a 13-minute delay as police struggled to instil order during the Chibuku Super Cup first round match.

Bosso fans invaded the stand which was occupied by Harare City supporters and all hell broke loose.

In order to find safety, the Sunshine Boys’ fans had to get onto the pitch to escape the chaos.

But when the game finally resumed after the delay, the Sunshine Boys fired two first half goals on 27 and 40 minutes through William Manondo and Grey Kufandada which was enough to knock Bosso out of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Bosso got their goal on 43 minutes when Tendai Samanja, who had an outstanding afternoon, beat his own goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi in an attempt to clear his lines.

But it did not dampen City’s spirits as they hung on for the win and with a bit of luck and precision could have won by a bigger margin.

However, City coach Philani Ncube was a satisfied man.

“We were playing a better side but we never gave Highlanders any sort of respect, Ncube said.

“The only mistake they made is allowing us to play.”

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay was disappointed with how his charges fared.

“I am very disappointed with the way we played, I was not happy,” Akbay said.

“We had so many chances but made two mistakes and we were punished. It’s the same problem, we are failing to score in front of goal.”